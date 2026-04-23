Stable Operation Of An RTO System In A Fine Chemical Project
01. Waste Gas Parameters
Main pollutants: Methanol, ethanol, toluene, sulfuric acid mist, polyethylene glycol, ethylene glycol, phenol, m-cresol, m-aminophenol, dichloroethane, phenolic compounds, and particulate matter.
Other parameters:
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Air volume: ≤ 50,000 m3/h
Concentration: ≤ 5,000 mg/m3
Temperature: Ambient
Pressure: Slight positive pressure
Oxygen content: ≥ 6%
02. Design Solution
The waste gas is first treated in an alkaline scrubber to remove inorganic acidic components and dust particles. It then passes through a dehumidification tower to remove moisture.
After pretreatment, a 50,000 m3/h Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) is used as the core unit for Vocs Treatment. The treated gas is further processed through a surface condenser, activated carbon adsorption, and alkaline scrubbing before being discharged through a chimney in compliance with emission standards.
03. Project Advantages
Advanced Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer TechnologyThe third-generation RTO achieves a purification efficiency of up to 99.5% and a thermal efficiency of 96%.
Quick-Change Regenerative Media DesignTwelve maintenance doors are installed above the bottom layer of ceramic media, allowing easy cleaning and replacement.
Efficient and Stable Pretreatment Alkaline scrubbing combined with a multi-layer high-efficiency dehumidification system ensures stable operation.
Patented End-Face High-Temperature Valve Features include improved sealing performance, lower leakage rate, reduced flow resistance, enhanced throughput, and higher safety.
Advanced Safety Control System Equipped with 25 core safety measures to eliminate potential risks fundamentally.
High-Level AutomationThe entire system operates fully automatically with unattended operation capability.
04. Performance Results
The project has been successfully commissioned and is now in stable operation.
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VOCs emissions after treatment are consistently ≤ 45 mg/m3, meeting emission standards
Temperature difference between RTO inlet and outlet is ≤ 30°C
Minimal natural gas consumption during operation
Improved overall energy efficiency
The system demonstrates continuous and stable performance
The project adopts the“Toptank” series Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer developed by the company, featuring high system integration and reliable long-term operation.
About the Company
Xi'an Yurcent Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in comprehensive VOCs waste gas treatment, energy-saving technology development, and equipment manufacturing.
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Production area: 35,000 m2
Annual capacity: 300 sets of rotary valve Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer systems
Over 70 patents
The company has extensive experience in waste gas treatment across fine chemical sectors such as dyes, additives, lithium batteries, synthetic resins, pharmaceutical intermediates, pesticides, and storage emissions. With over 150 chemical industry projects, it has established benchmark solutions for comprehensive VOCs treatment.
The company is committed to helping enterprises achieve ultra-low emissions and meet advanced environmental standards.
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