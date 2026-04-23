OCEAN DISCOVERY WEEK RETURNS TO THE NAUTILUS MALDIVES WITH AWARD-WINNING UNDERWATER PHOTOGRAPHER TOBIAS FRIEDRICH AND FAMILY

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Dubai/Riyadh, April 2026 – At The Nautilus Maldives, Ocean Discovery Week returns from 2 to 8 August 2026, inviting guests into a deeper, more personal exploration of the ocean. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, where time gently fades and experiences unfold without script, Ocean Discovery Week is an evolving expression of the ocean's beauty, mystery, and meaning. More than a programme, it becomes a shared journey into the rhythms of the sea, where discovery feels both intimate and transformative.

An Ocean Story Told Through a Family of Explorers:

At the heart of this year's edition is world-renowned underwater photographer Tobias Friedrich, joined by his wife Isidora and their two sons, Kian and Dorian, all passionate divers and ocean advocates. Together, they bring a rare perspective, not only as experts in their field, but as a family united by a deep and instinctive connection to the underwater world.

Tobias, celebrated for his award-winning imagery and role as a jury member for the Underwater Photographer of the Year, has spent years capturing the ocean's most extraordinary moments across the globe, from tropical reefs to Arctic depths. His work reflects both technical mastery and a profound respect for the marine environment.

Isidora, an AmbassaDiver for PADI and a leading voice within the global diving community, complements this vision through storytelling that bridges ocean exploration, safety, and conservation. Through her platform, she brings the underwater world to life with both insight and authenticity. Kian and Dorian, both certified junior divers and emerging ocean ambassadors, add a new dimension, a next-generation voice shaped by curiosity, wonder, and a natural affinity with the sea. Together, they transform Ocean Discovery Week into something deeply human: a story of exploration, learning, and connection across generations.

A Week of Unscripted Ocean Discovery:

Across the week, guests are invited to move fluidly between adventure, learning, and quiet reflection. From encounters with manta rays in the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay to night dives and guided snorkelling along the house reef, each experience unfolds at its own rhythm, shaped by the ocean itself. Photography becomes both art and perspective, with Tobias Friedrich leading sessions on underwater composition, storytelling, and the creation of iconic imagery. From poolside introductions to more advanced techniques, guests are invited to see the ocean through a more thoughtful lens. Alongside this, Isidora curates moments of storytelling and connection, shaping the narrative of the week through engaging sessions and guiding children's activities with a thoughtful, immersive approach. Evenings shift into shared experiences, from outdoor cinema sessions exploring rare underwater phenomena to conversations that gently reveal the unseen world beneath the surface.

At Naiboli, a dedicated Ocean Gallery will showcase Tobias's work through books, calendars, and curated pieces, with selected artworks available. A portion of proceeds will be directed towards marine conservation initiatives, reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting the ocean.

Where Discovery Begins, and Stays With You:

Ocean Discovery Week unfolds just as freely for younger guests through Young Wonderers, where curiosity leads the way. From coral planting sessions alongside our resident marine biologist, to ocean-inspired art, storytelling, and reef explorations, children are invited to form their own connection with the sea.

At The Nautilus Maldives, Ocean Discovery Week is not defined by schedules, but by moments.

A manta encounter that lingers long after.A shared dive between parent and child.A story told beneath a sky full of stars.

Here, the ocean is not only explored, but understood, through experience, through artistry, and through connection.

ABOUT THE NAUTILUS MALDIVES:

Located in the Baa Atoll – a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – and surrounded by the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus is an ultra-luxe bohemian hideaway in the Maldives, boasting just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences. The private island resort provides guests with the freedom to create the holiday they desire. Each house and residence benefits from a full butler service with a dedicated House Master, taking bespoke luxury to a new level and catering to each guest's individual needs in crafting unique experiences. A huge selection of activities for all ages awaits at The Nautilus, from bespoke culinary adventures and underwater explorations to private yacht cruises. The Nautilus features three restaurants and two bars, as well as the Solasta Spa that provides bespoke wellness programmes; a range of treatments; and yoga, fitness and meditation classes.

Created by a Maldivian hospitality visionary who was instrumental in developing numerous award-winning resorts, The Nautilus is the benchmark for ultra-luxury, not just in the Maldives but worldwide. His legacy is carried forward through the bohemian philosophy of the island by the next generation of the family.

The Nautilus was recognised in Condé Nast Traveler's The Gold List 2026, celebrating the resort as one of the world's most exceptional luxury destinations. It was also honoured in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2025, reaffirming its position among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, and named“Independent Luxury Hotel of the Year” at the Aspire Awards 2025. The Nautilus was also featured in the Tatler Wedding Guide 2025, the UK's leading luxury wedding publication. In 2024, The Nautilus Retreat was named among the Maldives' Most Outrageous Villas in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, and the resort was recognised among the top five resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. In 2023, The Nautilus was recognised by TripAdvisor as one of the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide in the Travelers' Choice Awards. The Nautilus Maldives was honoured by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2022 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean. In 2021, The Nautilus was listed in Condé Nast Traveler's The Gold List 2021 and Condé Nast Traveler Middle East's The Gold List 2021, and recognised as Best Private Island Retreat in Tatler's Travel Awards 2021. In 2020, The Nautilus was named Best Resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards and ranked among the top three Best Resorts in the World.