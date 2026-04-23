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Nine Killed in Armed Attack on Mining Site in Pakistan’s Balochistan
(MENAFN) At least nine people were killed in an armed attack on a mining project in southwestern Pakistan, according to local officials and company statements.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening at a copper and gold mining site in the Chagai district of Balochistan province, when unidentified armed attackers targeted the facility, according to reports.
National Resources Limited, the company operating the project, said security forces including the Frontier Corps responded quickly, secured the area, and launched a clearance operation following the attack.
While the company did not initially confirm casualties, local authorities later stated that at least nine employees were killed, including two security guards, according to a senior district official speaking anonymously. Police also confirmed the fatalities and the attack.
The company said it is coordinating with relevant authorities and emphasized that the safety of its workers and operations remains a top priority as investigations continue.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening at a copper and gold mining site in the Chagai district of Balochistan province, when unidentified armed attackers targeted the facility, according to reports.
National Resources Limited, the company operating the project, said security forces including the Frontier Corps responded quickly, secured the area, and launched a clearance operation following the attack.
While the company did not initially confirm casualties, local authorities later stated that at least nine employees were killed, including two security guards, according to a senior district official speaking anonymously. Police also confirmed the fatalities and the attack.
The company said it is coordinating with relevant authorities and emphasized that the safety of its workers and operations remains a top priority as investigations continue.
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