MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlements

April 23, 2026 7:17 AM EDT | Source: City View Green Holdings Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the " Company " or " City View ") announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $500,000 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") to be sold at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years, except that, if the average closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is equal to or exceeds $0.12 during any 10 consecutive trading day period, then the Company may anytime thereafter accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date on which the Company issues notice to all the warrant holders of the new expiry date (and the Company will also issue a press release on the same date as it issues notice confirming the new expiry date of the warrants).

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be used to fund general working capital expenses. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in relation to the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. The participation of any insiders may be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Such insider participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to the insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company announces that it will not be proceeding with the $0.08/share debt settlement arrangements previously announced on February 12, 2026. Instead, City View announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length and non-arm's length creditors pursuant to which it will settle aggregate debt of $897,106.66 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 12,815,807 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. All shares issued in connection with these debt settlements will have a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after their date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Certain debt settlements will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain directors and officers will be issued shares in settlement of debt owed to them. Such insider participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to the insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.