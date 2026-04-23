403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Accuses Israel of War Crimes After Journalist Murdered in Strike
(MENAFN) Lebanon has accused Israel of committing war crimes following the death of a journalist in a strike on southern Lebanon, according to official statements.
Reporter Amal Khalil, who worked for Al-Akhbar, was killed when a house in the village of al-Tiri was hit after she had reportedly taken shelter there following an earlier strike that targeted the vehicle she was traveling in. Her colleague Zeinab Faraj was seriously injured in the same incident.
Rescue efforts to recover Khalil’s body were reportedly delayed for several hours due to continued fire in the area, which forced emergency teams to temporarily withdraw.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the incident, saying that attacks on journalists, obstruction of rescue operations, and repeated strikes on the same locations constitute serious violations of international law.
“Targeting journalists, obstructing access to them by relief teams, and even targeting their locations again after these teams arrive constitute clearly defined war crimes,” he wrote on X, adding that Lebanon would pursue legal action through international channels.
Lebanon’s Information Minister also described the killing as a clear breach of international humanitarian law.
The incident occurred despite a ceasefire agreement, with reports indicating continued Israeli military activity in parts of southern Lebanon under occupation, including restricted access for civilians and the maintenance of expanded security zones.
The Israel Defense Forces denied deliberately targeting journalists, stating that the matter is under review. It also claimed that individuals in the area were perceived as an “imminent threat” after allegedly crossing a declared security boundary, according to its statement.
Reporter Amal Khalil, who worked for Al-Akhbar, was killed when a house in the village of al-Tiri was hit after she had reportedly taken shelter there following an earlier strike that targeted the vehicle she was traveling in. Her colleague Zeinab Faraj was seriously injured in the same incident.
Rescue efforts to recover Khalil’s body were reportedly delayed for several hours due to continued fire in the area, which forced emergency teams to temporarily withdraw.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the incident, saying that attacks on journalists, obstruction of rescue operations, and repeated strikes on the same locations constitute serious violations of international law.
“Targeting journalists, obstructing access to them by relief teams, and even targeting their locations again after these teams arrive constitute clearly defined war crimes,” he wrote on X, adding that Lebanon would pursue legal action through international channels.
Lebanon’s Information Minister also described the killing as a clear breach of international humanitarian law.
The incident occurred despite a ceasefire agreement, with reports indicating continued Israeli military activity in parts of southern Lebanon under occupation, including restricted access for civilians and the maintenance of expanded security zones.
The Israel Defense Forces denied deliberately targeting journalists, stating that the matter is under review. It also claimed that individuals in the area were perceived as an “imminent threat” after allegedly crossing a declared security boundary, according to its statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment