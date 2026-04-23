'I Watch Cartoons Before Matches': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Honest Admission Sparks Fan Frenzy Online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already earned his name not only in the IPL but also in world cricket, emerging as one of the most exciting young talents with his fearless strokeplay and record-breaking impact at just 15.

Ever since his record-breaking outing in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans, where he played a knock of 101 off 38 balls, making him the youngest T20 centurion, Sooryavanshi has been on a rapid rise, cementing his place as one of the promising young batters in the world, and continued his explosive form in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Except for a golden duck and an 8–run dismissal against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form throughout the season, consistently delivering impact starts for the Rajasthan Royals at the top order, providing them early momentum and underlining his growing reputation as one of the most fearless young batters in the IPL.

Also Read: LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan's Wicket-Maiden Spell vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Internet

Cartoons First, Then Batting Fire

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often enthralled the fans and spectators with his explosive power-hitting and fearless approach at the crease. However, the young batting sensation still holds on to his childlike routine off the field, just like a normal 14-15-year-old, unwinding with cartoons before stepping out to dominate on the big stage.

Speaking on Star Sports after the RR's win over the LSG, Sooryavanshi stated that he stays mentally free, watches cartoons to relax before matches, but remains fully focused and serious once the game begins.

“Nothing goes on in my brain. Even today, I watch cartoons before the match, that's my habit, but the focus stays on the match,” the 15-year-old said.

Watches cartoons, smashes sixes for fun! Not many 15-year-olds can do both. That's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for you! #TATAIPL #LSGvRR #LSGvsRR twitter/sGBiMv0T8T

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 22, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn't reached the stage where external pressure or expectations weigh him down, instead continuing to play with freedom and clarity that sets him apart at such a young age. The young batter's explosiveness and fearless approach have not only given Rajasthan Royals rapid starts at the top but also made him one of the most impactful performers in the ongoing IPL season.

With two fifties and three 30+ scores in seven innings, Sooryavanshi has emerged as the vital cog in the RR's batting line-up, consistently setting the tone early and strengthening their push towards the playoffs.

Sooryavanshi's Watching Cartoons Admission Sparks Reactions

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's candid admission about watching cartoons before matches quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts highlighting the contrast between his off-field simplicity and on-field intensity.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts shared mixed reactions, some relating to his routine and highlighting the innocence behind it, others drawing humour from the contrast with his on-field dominance, while a section questioned the narrative around his age and persona.

Me at 15: crying over board exams. This man: Tom and Jerry into six-hitting speedrun. this is 60% of my posts tbh

- chaos (@civilised_chaos) April 23, 2026

That balance of innocence and impact is special Moments like these in Indian Premier League remind us why cricket fans are excited about the next generation.

- Prakriti priya (@Prakritipr36102) April 23, 2026

Cartoons off the field, sixes on it This kind of fearless batting at such a young age shows why the league is all about discovering stars in Indian Premier League.

- Sheetal (@Sheetal1389411) April 23, 2026

Bro's trying too hard to act like a 15 year old Craz3 (@believecheeks) April 23, 2026

So what? I'm 20 and I still watch Doraemon and Shinchan while eating lunch it's compulsory for me Hxper. (@HyperVK18_) April 23, 2026

So he watches matches of LSG, DC & CSK? Fairs lalomanca (@kyabatauvro) April 23, 2026

Why yall hatin even i watched cartoons when I was 15? Did yall not watch Doraemon, Shinchan and Disney? Kirti ִֶָ ࣪˖ ִֶָ་༘࿐ (@umm_yeah_so) April 23, 2026

He's trying so hard to infantilise himself. He was 14 in 2023 and 15 in 2026? Reem (@TweetyGazelle) April 23, 2026

He's trying very hard to get us all to agree that he's 15 years old. (@adkeys22) April 23, 2026

This is the most adorable pre-match routine ever. Kid's just built different

- Pradeep (@i_pradeep_) April 23, 2026

That's adorable! 15-year-old energy smashing sixes after cartoons - pure legend in the making. Keep it up, Vaibhav!

- dhairya tandon (@dhairyatandon08) April 23, 2026

In the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals, amassing 254 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 36.28 and an impressive strike rate of 220.86 in seven matches.

Sooryavanshi currently has the second-highest strike rate among the batters with 200 runs in the ongoing IPL season, further underlining his impact at the top and his ability to shift momentum within a matter of overs. In his IPL career, the young batter has aggregated 506 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 213.50 in 14 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Did Ravi Bishnoi Take Dig at LSG with Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration? Fans Speculate