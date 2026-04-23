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Israeli Far-Right Extremists Push Into S. Lebanon Calling for Settlement
(MENAFN) Israeli far-right extremists breached southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening in an audacious cross-border incursion, openly calling for settlement in the sovereign Arab nation — a provocative move that unfolded just hours after a parallel infiltration into Syrian territory.
Video footage circulated by a pro-settlement group captured far-right Israeli occupiers standing on Lebanese soil, declaring, "Our activists are in southern Lebanon," and calling for what they described as the "resumption of settlement."
The Lebanon incursion followed closely on the heels of a separate cross-border breach earlier the same day, in which dozens of Israeli occupiers affiliated with the so-called "Bashan Pioneers" movement stormed the Syrian village of Hader. Once inside, they scaled a building and hoisted Israeli flags in full view of Israeli military personnel.
The Israeli army subsequently acknowledged the Syria incident, confirming it had returned around 40 Israeli civilians who had crossed into Syrian territory and handed them over to police.
Israel's public broadcaster reported that a separate group of Israelis also successfully penetrated southern Lebanon, advancing several hundred meters past the border before being intercepted. The army later apprehended those individuals as well, transferring them to police custody.
The twin incursions reflect a broader ideological current championed by proponents of the so-called "Greater Israel" project — a vision that advocates Israeli expansion beyond its current occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank into the sovereign lands of neighboring states including Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. Among its most prominent political backers is extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
The provocations come against a backdrop of intensifying regional violence. Since March 2, expanded Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed over 2,200 people and uprooted more than one million others — with attacks persisting despite a US-brokered 10-day ceasefire that took effect on April 16.
Video footage circulated by a pro-settlement group captured far-right Israeli occupiers standing on Lebanese soil, declaring, "Our activists are in southern Lebanon," and calling for what they described as the "resumption of settlement."
The Lebanon incursion followed closely on the heels of a separate cross-border breach earlier the same day, in which dozens of Israeli occupiers affiliated with the so-called "Bashan Pioneers" movement stormed the Syrian village of Hader. Once inside, they scaled a building and hoisted Israeli flags in full view of Israeli military personnel.
The Israeli army subsequently acknowledged the Syria incident, confirming it had returned around 40 Israeli civilians who had crossed into Syrian territory and handed them over to police.
Israel's public broadcaster reported that a separate group of Israelis also successfully penetrated southern Lebanon, advancing several hundred meters past the border before being intercepted. The army later apprehended those individuals as well, transferring them to police custody.
The twin incursions reflect a broader ideological current championed by proponents of the so-called "Greater Israel" project — a vision that advocates Israeli expansion beyond its current occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank into the sovereign lands of neighboring states including Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. Among its most prominent political backers is extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
The provocations come against a backdrop of intensifying regional violence. Since March 2, expanded Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed over 2,200 people and uprooted more than one million others — with attacks persisting despite a US-brokered 10-day ceasefire that took effect on April 16.
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