(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Everyday People Financial Corp. Reports 33% Revenue Growth to $76.2 Million for Fiscal 2025, Driven by 47% Growth in RCM Revenue to $69.7 Million; RCM Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 Million and Total Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 Million, Up 116% April 22, 2026 5:25 PM EDT | Source: Everyday People Financial Corp. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) (" EP Financial " or the " Company ") today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Total consolidated revenue increased 33% to $76.2 million, compared to $57.1 million in 2024. Revenue Cycle Management (" RCM "), the Company's core operating platform, was the primary driver of this growth, with RCM revenue increasing 47% year-over-year to $69.7 million from $47.3 million. The January 2026 acquisition of ACT Credit Management Limited further strengthens the RCM platform entering 2026. The Company has entered into an agreement to divest its Financial Services and EP Homes non-core business segments to FinCard Financial Services Inc. (" FinCard "), a wholly owned subsidiary of EAM Enterprises Inc. (" EAM "), subject to disinterested shareholder approval and final TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval. Following completion, the Company will operate exclusively as a pure-play international RCM platform spanning BPO Collections Ltd. (" BPO "), Everyday People Financial Solutions Limited (" EPFS "), CCS Group Holdings Limited (" CCS "), General Credit Services Inc. (" GCS "), and Groupe Solution Collect Solu Inc. (" Groupe Solution "), and its most recent acquisition of ACT Credit Management Limited (" ACT "), collectively employing over 650 professionals across Canada and the United Kingdom (" UK "). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended December 31, 2025, which have been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The Company delivered strong financial performance, reporting revenue of $76.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million for the year, up from $3.7 million in 2024, an increase of 116%. These results reflect the successful transformation of the Company into a scaled, pure-play international RCM business, the full-year contribution of CCS, and a meaningful expansion of gross profit margins to 66% from 59% in the prior year. Key financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025



Year ended

December 31, 2025

$000 Year ended

December 31, 2024

$000 Revenue 76,175 57,126 Direct costs 26,198 23,389 Gross profit 49,977 33,737 Total operating expense 51,462 38,870 Loss from operations (1,485) (5,133) Total other (income) expense 408 (1,529) Net loss before tax (1,077) (6,662) Net loss for the period (1,418) (6,628) Adjusted EBITDA 8,012 3,703 Cash provided by operating activities 6,045 6,205 Loss per share - Basic $(0.01) $(0.06)

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $76.2 million, a 33% increase from $57.1 million in 2024. The increase was driven primarily by $22.3 million of growth in RCM services revenue, reflecting the acquisition of CCS and continued organic growth across BPO, EPFS, GCS, and Groupe Solution, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in EP Homes services revenue due to fewer homes sold in the year (11 homes in 2025 versus 20 in 2024).

Gross profit was $50.0 million, representing a gross margin of 66%, compared to $33.7 million and 59% in the prior year, reflecting the increasing contribution of higher-margin RCM services revenue to the consolidated mix.

Net loss before tax was $1.1 million, compared to a net loss before tax of $6.7 million in 2024. Net loss for the period was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year, an increase of 116%, reflecting improved operating performance across the RCM platform. RCM services segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in 2024.

Cash from operating activities was $6.0 million, compared to $6.2 million in 2024. Cash used in investing activities declined to $0.7 million from $5.2 million in 2024, which included acquisition outlays for CCS. Net working capital deficiency improved by $5.7 million to $(5.6) million from $(11.3) million at December 31, 2024.

Total liabilities decreased to $47.0 million from $57.6 million at December 31, 2024, a reduction of $10.6 million, primarily driven by credit facility repayments and the settlement of $7.4 million of EAM indebtedness through share issuances. Total shareholders' equity increased to $13.5 million from $6.3 million at the prior year end.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation - year ended December 31, 2025



Year ended

December 31, 2025

$000 Year ended

December 31, 2024

$000 Net loss before tax (1,077) (6,662) Depreciation and amortization 3,734 3,389 Finance costs 2,303 3,058 Share-based compensation 680 458 One-time (income) expenses (1) (300) 448 Reversal of surplus revenue (2) 2,668 2,678 Acquisition costs - 324 Other adjustments 4 10 Adjusted EBITDA 8,012 3,703 Adjusted EBTDA (after finance costs) 5,709 645 (1) For FY2025, one-time income includes a $1.2 million gain on fair value revaluation of the CCS contingent consideration and $0.9 million impairment loss on intangible asset.

(2)FY2025 and FY2024 reversal of surplus revenue relates to the overpayment and suspense income adjustment in the UK RCM operations, reflecting the potential liability associated with refunds under UK statute of limitations. Historically, minimal amounts are actually refunded.

Business segment highlights

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM): RCM revenue of $69.7 million increased 47% from $47.3 million in 2024, driven by the full year contribution of CCS and continued organic growth across BPO, EPFS, GCS, and Groupe Solution. The RCM segment delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million for the year, compared to $7.4 million in 2024. Notably, EPFS's workforce grew by 74 fee-earning employees to support the onboarding of a significant new client, with associated training costs of approximately $0.9 million expensed in the period. Management expects these investments to contribute to higher RCM revenue in 2026.

Business and operational highlights

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million: A 116% improvement over $3.7 million in 2024, driven by RCM segment growth and operating leverage. RCM services Adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in 2024, reflecting the full-year contribution of CCS and continued organic growth across BPO, EPFS, GCS, and Groupe Solution. Debt reduction and balance sheet strengthening: Total liabilities declined by $10.6 million. The EAM medium-term note was fully settled through share issuances of $7.4 million, eliminating approximately $0.9 million in annualized interest. Total shareholders' equity grew by $7.1 million to $13.5 million. CCS integration: Successful integration of CCS, acquired in November 2024, delivering a full year of UK RCM revenue and expanding the Company's creditor services capabilities. Net working capital improvement: Net working capital deficiency improved by $5.7 million to $(5.6) million, from $(11.3) million at December 31, 2024.

Subsequent events

Acquisition of ACT: On January 7, 2026, through its wholly owned subsidiary BPO, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of ACT, a UK-based provider of comprehensive debt collection, tracing, credit reporting, and legal enforcement services, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The acquisition was funded from existing operating cash flow and further expands the UK RCM platform.

Divestiture of EP Financial Services: On March 11, 2026, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement (the " Transaction ") with FinCard, a wholly owned subsidiary of EAM, the Company's principal shareholder, to divest 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of its EP Homes and Financial Services operating entities (the " Divested Entities ") for aggregate cash consideration of $850,000, subject to post-closing adjustments. In connection with the Transaction, the Company will also eliminate an aggregate of approximately $43.5 million in intercompany balances owed to it by the Divested Subsidiaries. As these are wholly owned subsidiaries, the intercompany balances are already eliminated on consolidation and have no net impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements. The $850,000 purchase price will be reflected as proceeds in the Company's consolidated financial statements upon closing, with any gain or loss on disposition determined at that time. The Transaction remains subject to disinterested shareholder approval at the Company's annual and special meeting to be held on July 23, 2026, and final TSXV approval. The Transaction was not conducted at arm's length and was reviewed and approved by the Company's independent directors. Following completion of the Transaction, the Company will operate exclusively as a pure-play international RCM platform comprising BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution, with over 650 professionals across Canada and the United Kingdom.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a pure-play international Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 650 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's RCM platform - operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution - helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process - delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability. For more information visit:

For more information visit: .

Contact

Graham Rankin

Co-CEO RCM (UK)

...

1 888 825 9808 (Press Option 2 for Investor and Media Relations)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future financial performance, revenue growth, margins and Adjusted EBITDA financial, performance, and key financial metrics, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, the completion, timing and expected effects of the proposed divestiture of the EP Homes and Financial Services businesses, including the Company's transformation into a pure-play international RCM platform, and the business, plans, strategy and operations, and future participation rights, of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the proposed divestiture may not close on the terms currently contemplated or at all, the negotiation and completion of the proposed transaction, regulatory approvals including disinterested shareholder approval and TSXV acceptance, market conditions, changes in client demand, operational performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Everyday People Financial Corp.