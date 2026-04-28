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Deadly Train Collision in Indonesia’s West Java Leaves Multiple Dead
(MENAFN) The death toll from a train collision in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia has risen to 14, with at least 84 people injured, according to state-run media reports on Tuesday citing official sources. The incident is being described as one of the country’s most serious rail disasters in recent years.
The crash occurred late Monday evening near East Bekasi Station, where a commuter train collided with a long-distance passenger train, the Antara news agency reported.
Officials from the state railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said that injured passengers were transported to multiple hospitals across the region, where dozens continue to receive medical treatment.
KAI spokesperson Franoto Wibowo said the chain of events began when a taxi struck an electric commuter train at the Bulak Kapal railway crossing in Bekasi. After the initial impact, the commuter train reportedly came to a halt on the tracks. Shortly afterward, a long-distance train traveling along the same route collided with the stationary commuter train, according to reports.
Emergency responders, including teams from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), worked overnight to evacuate victims, some of whom required urgent specialized care. Authorities confirmed that the bodies of those killed were transferred to a police hospital for identification.
Officials also stated that all medical expenses and funeral arrangements for victims would be fully covered. An emergency response center and information posts have been established to assist affected families.
Rail services in the area remain partially disrupted as investigators continue examining the circumstances that led to the collision.
The crash occurred late Monday evening near East Bekasi Station, where a commuter train collided with a long-distance passenger train, the Antara news agency reported.
Officials from the state railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said that injured passengers were transported to multiple hospitals across the region, where dozens continue to receive medical treatment.
KAI spokesperson Franoto Wibowo said the chain of events began when a taxi struck an electric commuter train at the Bulak Kapal railway crossing in Bekasi. After the initial impact, the commuter train reportedly came to a halt on the tracks. Shortly afterward, a long-distance train traveling along the same route collided with the stationary commuter train, according to reports.
Emergency responders, including teams from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), worked overnight to evacuate victims, some of whom required urgent specialized care. Authorities confirmed that the bodies of those killed were transferred to a police hospital for identification.
Officials also stated that all medical expenses and funeral arrangements for victims would be fully covered. An emergency response center and information posts have been established to assist affected families.
Rail services in the area remain partially disrupted as investigators continue examining the circumstances that led to the collision.
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