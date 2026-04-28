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Hundreds of Demonstrators Gather in Central Madrid on Saturday
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the war in Gaza, and the continued presence of NATO military bases in Spain, according to reports.
The protests were part of a wider mobilization organized by the Spanish platform “Stop the War,” which said demonstrations were held simultaneously across more than 200 locations nationwide.
Participants carried signs and chanted slogans calling for an end to the conflict, including messages such as “We must stop the war in the Middle East,” “All people lose every war,” and “Trump ruins democracy.” The rally also included criticism of NATO installations on Spanish territory.
Local media reports indicated that the event was attended by municipal officials as well as members of the European Parliament affiliated with Spain’s Socialist Party, some of whom addressed the crowd.
The protests were part of a wider mobilization organized by the Spanish platform “Stop the War,” which said demonstrations were held simultaneously across more than 200 locations nationwide.
Participants carried signs and chanted slogans calling for an end to the conflict, including messages such as “We must stop the war in the Middle East,” “All people lose every war,” and “Trump ruins democracy.” The rally also included criticism of NATO installations on Spanish territory.
Local media reports indicated that the event was attended by municipal officials as well as members of the European Parliament affiliated with Spain’s Socialist Party, some of whom addressed the crowd.
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