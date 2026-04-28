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South Sudan Plane Crash Kills All 14 Aboard
(MENAFN) A small passenger aircraft crashed on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital Monday, killing all 14 people on board, aviation authorities confirmed, as investigators descended on the wreckage site to recover remains and secure flight records.
The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) identified the downed aircraft as a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration number 5Y-NOK, operated by CityLink Aviation Limited. There were no survivors.
In an official statement, the SSCAA said: "There were 13 passengers and one pilot (captain) on board. Among them were two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals. Unfortunately, there were no survivors."
The aircraft departed from Yei at 9:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), bound for Juba International Airport. Contact was lost at 9:43 a.m. local time (0743 GMT) — just 28 minutes into the flight — before the plane went down in the Luri area on the city's periphery.
Preliminary findings from the SSCAA point to adverse weather as the probable cause, with dangerously low visibility cited as a likely contributing factor. The regulator stressed the investigation remains in its early stages.
Emergency response teams and aviation investigators are currently on-site in Luri, working to retrieve the victims' remains and secure the technical flight data critical to establishing the full sequence of events leading to the crash.
The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) identified the downed aircraft as a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration number 5Y-NOK, operated by CityLink Aviation Limited. There were no survivors.
In an official statement, the SSCAA said: "There were 13 passengers and one pilot (captain) on board. Among them were two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals. Unfortunately, there were no survivors."
The aircraft departed from Yei at 9:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), bound for Juba International Airport. Contact was lost at 9:43 a.m. local time (0743 GMT) — just 28 minutes into the flight — before the plane went down in the Luri area on the city's periphery.
Preliminary findings from the SSCAA point to adverse weather as the probable cause, with dangerously low visibility cited as a likely contributing factor. The regulator stressed the investigation remains in its early stages.
Emergency response teams and aviation investigators are currently on-site in Luri, working to retrieve the victims' remains and secure the technical flight data critical to establishing the full sequence of events leading to the crash.
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