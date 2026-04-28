Maruti Suzuki's Record FY26: Highest Profit, Sales & Rs 140 Dividend

FY26 Financial Highlights

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday reported its highest-ever annual sales, revenue and profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, while announcing a final dividend of Rs 140 per share.

The company's board approved the audited financial results for FY2025-26 and recommended a dividend aggregating Rs 44,016 million, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

According to the company's filing, total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,743,695 million for FY26, registering a growth of about 20.2 per cent over the previous fiscal. Net profit for the year came in at Rs 144,154 million, marginally higher than Rs 142,976 million reported in FY25. The automaker also recorded its highest-ever total sales of 2,422,713 units during the year, including domestic sales of 1,974,939 units and exports of 447,774 units, reflecting strong demand both in India and overseas markets.

Quarterly Performance (Q4 FY26)

For the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), Maruti Suzuki posted record quarterly sales of 676,209 units, up 11.8 per cent year-on-year. Net sales during the quarter surged to Rs 500,787 million from Rs 388,391 million a year earlier. However, quarterly net profit declined 6.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,905 million, primarily due to mark-to-market impacts, even as operating profit (EBIT) rose 30.4 per cent to Rs 44,092 million.

Operational Overview and Outlook

The company said growth in the second half of the fiscal was driven by improved domestic demand following GST reductions, although production constraints persisted, with around 190,000 pending customer orders at the end of the year. Dealer inventory levels also remained low at about 12 days' stock.

Maruti Suzuki retained its position as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year, accounting for nearly 49 per cent of total exports. The company also expanded exports of its first battery electric vehicle, the e VITARA, to 44 countries.

Dividend and AGM Details

The company said the record date for determining dividend eligibility is August 7, 2026, while payment is scheduled for September 9, 2026. The Annual General Meeting of the company is slated to be held on August 31, 2026.

(ANI)

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