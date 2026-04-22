Mahesh Bhatt Reveals The Idea Behind Aashiqui's Iconic Movie Poster

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The music reality show Indian Idol recently saw ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and star daughter Pooja Bhatt grace the stage.

It was here when Mahesh Bhatt revealed the idea behind the iconic poster of his superhit movie Aashiqui.

Host of the show, Aditya Narayan asked Mahesh Bhatt about his experience directing the film and the thought behind the poster of the film.

He said,“Sir agar voh film ka poster dekha jaaye toh usme hero aur heroine jacket mein dhake hue hain, aisa kyu?”

Mahesh bhatt responded by saying“Yeh film mein new comers the aur Rahul Roy ko koi nahi jaanta tha aur film bhi aisi ki hero heroine new hain toh we thought ki aisa poster banate hain jaha hero aur heroine ka face visible na ho aur log voh sochke film dekhne aaye.”

He mentioned it was something unique for a time back then and eventually things went as per his plans and the film became a box office hit.

Talking about the poster, it featured debutants Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal hiding behind a black coloured jacket, striking a romantic pose.

The poster had become a huge hit amongst audiences with its borderline boldness for that era, further creating curiosity to know more about the lead since their faces were not visible in the poster.

Talking about Aashiqui, the movie went on to become a landmark Bollywood romantic drama and released on 17 August 1990.

The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in lead roles.

It became a superhit largely due to its unforgettable music composed by Nadeem–Shravan.

Songs like Dheere Dheere Se, Nazar Ke Saamne, and Jaane Jigar Jaaneman were chartbusters and remain iconic even today.

–IANS

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