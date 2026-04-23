TN Polls: Migrant Workforce Emerges As Key Electoral Force In Tiruppur

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, April 23 (IANS) The industrial town of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is witnessing the growing political influence of migrant workers, who are likely to play a decisive role in the Assembly elections as a sizeable and increasingly assertive voter base.

Drawn by employment opportunities in the textile sector, workers from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand have settled in large numbers in Tirupur over the years, gradually becoming an integral part of the local electorate. Their presence is particularly significant in Tirupur North and Tirupur South constituencies, where their numbers run into tens of thousands, making them a crucial segment that could impact electoral outcomes.

While their voting preferences often differ between parliamentary and Assembly elections, their choices are shaped by a mix of livelihood concerns and access to basic infrastructure, reflecting both local and national priorities.

Among their primary concerns is improved railway connectivity to their home states, a demand that has consistently featured in their interactions with political representatives.

Recognising their growing electoral significance, political parties across the spectrum -- both regional and national -- have tailored their campaign strategies to reach out effectively to this demographic.

Campaigns in Hindi and targeted outreach programmes were deployed to bridge the linguistic gap and communicate welfare measures. Initiatives such as free bus travel for women and other social welfare schemes were highlighted as part of efforts to connect with migrant families.

In the final phase of campaigning, several Union ministers visited Tirupur to engage directly with migrant workers, signalling the importance attached to this voter segment. These interactions often doubled as platforms for workers to voice their grievances, particularly the need for enhanced transport infrastructure linking Tamil Nadu with northern India.

However, the heightened political attention comes against the backdrop of mounting economic distress in the textile sector. A slowdown in global demand, compounded by external factors such as geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has impacted production.

Shortages of essential inputs like LPG, used in processes such as garment printing, have further disrupted operations in the region.

The economic strain has already led to job losses, forcing many migrant workers to return to their native states. Rising living costs, stagnant wages, and increasing local taxes have added to their challenges, creating a sense of uncertainty even among long-settled workers.

As Tirupur goes to the polls, the aspirations and anxieties of this migrant workforce could prove decisive. Their collective voice, shaped by both economic hardship and electoral awareness, may well influence the political direction of this industrial heartland.