Uzbekistan Releases Ranking Of Countries By Foreign Enterprise Count
As of February 1, 2026, China ranks first with 5,218 enterprises, followed by Russia with 3,190 and Türkiye with 2,149. Kazakhstan holds fourth place with 1,221 companies, while South Korea accounts for 699.
In Uzbekistan, Afghanistan leads with 647 enterprises, closely
followed by the United Arab Emirates with 413. Tajikistan leads
with 410 companies, followed closely by India with 394. Azerbaijan
completes the top ten with a total of 368 enterprises.
As of February 1, 2026, Uzbekistan proudly boasts a total of 18,513 enterprises with foreign investment.
