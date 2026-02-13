Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Releases Ranking Of Countries By Foreign Enterprise Count

Uzbekistan Releases Ranking Of Countries By Foreign Enterprise Count


2026-02-13 10:04:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan has released the list of leading countries by the number of enterprises with foreign investment operating in the country, Trend reports via data from Uzbekistan's Committee on Statistics.

As of February 1, 2026, China ranks first with 5,218 enterprises, followed by Russia with 3,190 and Türkiye with 2,149. Kazakhstan holds fourth place with 1,221 companies, while South Korea accounts for 699.

In Uzbekistan, Afghanistan leads with 647 enterprises, closely followed by the United Arab Emirates with 413. Tajikistan leads with 410 companies, followed closely by India with 394. Azerbaijan completes the top ten with a total of 368 enterprises.

As of February 1, 2026, Uzbekistan proudly boasts a total of 18,513 enterprises with foreign investment.

MENAFN13022026000187011040ID1110740059



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search