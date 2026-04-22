SBF Withdraws New-Trial Motion, Seeks New Judge In Crypto Case

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried has formally withdrawn a Rule 33 motion seeking a new trial in his criminal case, a development that sits alongside the ongoing direct appeal of his conviction and sentence. The procedural maneuver underscores the complexity of post-trial relief in a high-profile crypto-firm collapse and highlights how federal courts manage pro se filings in tandem with formal appeals. Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud and related charges tied to the misuse of customer funds and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.

In a Wednesday filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Bankman-Fried responded to a March 23 order from Judge Lewis Kaplan that asked whether he had received any assistance from lawyers for a pro se motion. The order followed prosecutors' questions about whether he had filed for an extension of his Rule 33 motion on his own, and after his mother, Barbara Fried, submitted a letter on his behalf-though she lacked standing. Bankman-Fried stated that he authored the letter but consulted with his parents because the matter concerns both of them. According to Cointelegraph, the letter was publicly posted on the docket on Wednesday.

The filing also notes that Bankman-Fried had previously requested that a different judge decide whether to grant a new-trial relief, arguing that Kaplan demonstrated“extreme prejudice.” He remains subject to an appellate review of his conviction and sentence by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Neither the withdrawal of the Rule 33 motion nor the public letter appears to have altered the status of the ongoing appeal or the scheduled considerations in the Second Circuit.

Bankman-Fried's case-once at the helm of a major crypto platform before his 2023 conviction-continues to draw attention for the procedural intricacies of post-conviction relief in financial-crime prosecutions tied to the crypto sector. The defense strategy around pro se motions, potential reassignment, and the timing of any renewed Rule 33 filing all carry implications for how similarly situated defendants may approach post-conviction relief in high-stakes crypto litigation.

The Rule 33 motion seeking a new trial has been withdrawn without prejudice to renewal after the direct appeal and potential reassignment rulings. The withdrawal follows a court order requiring Bankman-Fried to address whether he received legal assistance for a pro se filing and after prosecutors questioned whether he filed for an extension independently. The public nature of the pro se motion and related filings continues to shape the procedural landscape of Bankman-Fried's post-conviction efforts, including potential reassignment to a different judge for future proceedings. Bankman-Fried remains imprisoned while the Second Circuit reviews his conviction and sentence, with no immediate change to the appellate trajectory indicated by the filings. Separately, Bankman-Fried has signaled a desire to seek a presidential pardon, a line of inquiry that intersects with political considerations surrounding crypto enforcement and regulatory policy.

Key takeawaysProcedural developments in the SDNY case

The core of the latest filings centers on Rule 33 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which governs motions for a new trial. By withdrawing the pro se motion, Bankman-Fried preserves his right to pursue post-trial relief at a later stage, provided the direct appeal and any requested reassignment advance. The court's March order-prompted by questions from prosecutors about self-representation in the motion-highlights the careful scrutiny federal judges apply to pro se requests in high-profile cases where the government has raised concerns about the basis and timing of relief efforts.

Bankman-Fried's legal strategy has frequently referenced the possibility of procedural remedies beyond the direct appellate route. The defendant had previously urged that a different judge oversee the motion, alleging that Kaplan's conduct could prejudice the proceedings. The record indicates that, while the defendant and his representatives have sought to challenge procedural aspects, the substantive grounds of his conviction remain the central issue on appeal. The public docket release of the letter underscores the transparency expectations in cases of such notoriety, and it frames the ongoing dialogue between defense, prosecution, and the court on how to handle post-conviction requests.

Appeals trajectory and potential case reassignment

The Second Circuit remains the focal point for Bankman-Fried's efforts to overturn his conviction and sentence. The appellate review assesses the sufficiency of the evidence, the conduct of the trial, and the integrity of the proceedings, among other considerations. The current withdrawal of the Rule 33 motion does not conclude the post-trial relief discussion, as a renewed motion could be pursued after the appellate process and any reconsideration of judicial assignments. The fact pattern here illustrates how a defendant may compartmentalize different post-trial avenues-an immediate appeal, a potential new-trial motion, and a potential reassignment-without all being resolved simultaneously.

The procedural arc also reflects broader regulatory and enforcement themes in crypto-related cases. Courts have increasingly grappled with how to manage complex financial-law claims connected to digital assets, with outcomes bearing implications for how firms structure governance, risk controls, and executive accountability within the sector. The SBF case, in particular, continues to inform debates about the boundaries of post-conviction relief in tech-enabled financial markets and the extent to which procedural vehicles can be used to challenge or refine prosecutions in crypto-adjacent offenses.

Public pardon discourse and broader political context

Beyond the courtroom, Bankman-Fried has publicly signaled interest in seeking a presidential pardon, a possibility he has discussed in interviews and on social platforms. Such actions intersect with political narratives around crypto regulation and enforcement. Bankman-Fried has claimed that statements by individuals associated with the federal government affected witnesses, a line that aligns with his broader public posture regarding the trial process. He has also posted public remarks praising former President Donald Trump 's cryptocurrency policies and expressing support for Trump 's broader policies in certain geopolitical areas.

High-profile political stances in relation to crypto enforcement can influence regulatory expectations and political risk for crypto firms and investors, even though they do not determine the outcomes of criminal proceedings. Trump, for his part, has publicly indicated that he would not pardon Bankman-Fried, a stance reported in major outlets and part of the public discourse surrounding post-conviction possibilities. The interplay between executive clemency discussions, ongoing legal challenges, and regulatory oversight underscores how political developments may intersect with legal processes in crypto markets.

In sum, Bankman-Fried's latest filings reveal a cautious approach to post-trial relief, while maintaining a broader strategy that includes appellate review and potential reconsideration of procedural avenues. The case continues to serve as a touchstone for regulatory policy, enforcement actions, and the evolving framework governing crypto entities and their leadership in an era of intensified oversight.

Looking ahead, observers will monitor the Second Circuit's handling of the direct appeal and any renewed Rule 33 motion, as well as any developments related to reassignment procedures. The unfolding sequence will contribute to the jurisprudence shaping post-conviction relief in crypto-related prosecutions and will inform institutional compliance practices as regulators adapt to a rapidly evolving market structure.

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