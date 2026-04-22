Swiss Government In Favour Of Expanding Sunday Shopping

In a press release, the Federal Council welcomes the proposal of the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee of the Senate. However, the government will respect the autonomy of the cantons, which will be free to decide whether and how to implement this measure.

The Senate committee's proposal implements a parliamentary initiative tabled by the canton of Zurich in 2023. The unions had denounced this as a direct attack on the protection of workers' health.

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