Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Government In Favour Of Expanding Sunday Shopping

Swiss Government In Favour Of Expanding Sunday Shopping


2026-04-22 02:08:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Wednesday, the Swiss government said it was in favour of shops staying open on 12 Sundays a year, compared with four at present. The recommendation was criticised by the unions. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government in favour of expanding Sunday shopping This content was published on April 22, 2026 - 15:00 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le gouvernement pour l'ouverture des magasins 12 dimanches par an Original Read more: Le gouvernement pour l'ouverture des magasins 12 dimanches p

In a press release, the Federal Council welcomes the proposal of the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee of the Senate. However, the government will respect the autonomy of the cantons, which will be free to decide whether and how to implement this measure.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Senate committee's proposal implements a parliamentary initiative tabled by the canton of Zurich in 2023. The unions had denounced this as a direct attack on the protection of workers' health.

Adapted from French by AI/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN22042026000210011054ID1111018553



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search