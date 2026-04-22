India's Sporting Future Will Be Built At League Level: Nicole Junkermann

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India does not need to be told it is a major sports market. It already is. The bigger question now is how the next phase of growth is going to be built. According to Nicole Junkermann, founder of Gameday by NJF Holdings, the most significant long-term opportunities may lie beyond individual teams and headline franchise valuations, and instead in the strength of leagues themselves.



Nicole Junkermann: The Future of Sport Will Be Built at League Level



India's success in cricket has already demonstrated the power of league-based sport at scale. From franchise models and media rights to sponsorship, digital engagement and fan loyalty, cricket has shown how professionally structured competitions can create enormous enterprise value.

But Nicole Junkermann believes that story is only the beginning.

“What cricket has proven in India is that sport, when organised well, can become a powerful economic platform,” said Nicole Junkermann.“The next opportunity is to apply those lessons across a broader sporting ecosystem.”

As India's sports economy expands across media, technology, infrastructure and fan engagement, she believes the next wave of value creation will come from stronger league ecosystems built for scale, consistency and modern audiences.

India has already demonstrated what is possible when sport meets ambition, entrepreneurship and digital adoption. Large audiences, strong brand engagement and mobile-first consumption have helped create one of the world's most dynamic markets for live sport.

But the opportunity now extends beyond cricket alone.

Across football, volleyball, kabaddi, women's sport and emerging formats, India has the foundations to build multiple high-growth properties over the coming decade.

Nicole Junkermann said markets that invest early in league structures, technology platforms and fan ecosystems are likely to be best placed as the sector matures.

“When leagues invest in common capabilities - media production, scheduling, governance systems, data infrastructure and direct fan relationships - they become stronger commercial platforms,” she said.“That benefits teams, athletes, sponsors, broadcasters and supporters alike.”

The comments come at a time of rising international interest in India's consumer economy and digital entertainment sector. With a young population, growing disposable income and deep digital habits, India is increasingly viewed as a market where sport can scale rapidly and sustainably.

She also highlighted women's sport as a major growth area, where professional league models can accelerate participation, visibility and long-term sponsorship demand.

“The future of sport will belong to markets that think beyond the next season,” said Junkermann.“India has the talent, the audience and the ambition to build platforms with global relevance.”

Through Gameday by NJF Holdings, Nicole Junkermann has backed a long-term approach to sport focused on structural growth, digital transformation and league-level value creation across international markets.

As India's sports ecosystem continues to evolve, attention is increasingly turning to what comes next.

About Gameday by NJF Holdings

Gameday by NJF Holdings is a sports investment and strategic platform founded by Nicole Junkermann, focused on building long-term value across leagues, media and sports technology. Its approach centres on structural growth, digital transformation and scalable fan ecosystems.

The platform is the largest shareholder in Italy's professional women's volleyball league, Lega Volley Femminile (LVF), where it is supporting league-level commercial and digital development. Gameday by NJF Holdings is also behind Cayo TV, a next-generation sports media platform designed to expand access, engagement and modern distribution for live sport audiences.

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