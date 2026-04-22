Three Puducherry Cricketers Suspended On Assault Charge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Three cricketers from Puducherry - J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran - have been suspended from all cricket activities by the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) due to serious allegations of assault on an Under-19 coach.

In an official statement, the CAP said the three were involved in a serious criminal case, including charges of attempted murder and assault on Venkataraman, the U19 coach. The association added that the incident occurred on December 8, 2025, and a formal chargesheet has been filed at Sedurapet Police Station. The matter is currently pending before the Hon'ble Judicial Magistrate, IV Court, Puducherry.

Taking a strong stance, the CAP announced several immediate penalties.

The players have been suspended with immediate effect from all cricket activities conducted under the authority of CAP. They are also strictly banned from entering the CAP Siechem campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry, and any other CAP-controlled locations until further notice.

The statement emphasised that the three are not allowed to represent CAP in any capacity in domestic or external cricket tournaments or activities, highlighting the seriousness of the actions taken.

CAP also confirmed that the suspension does not have a set timeframe at this moment, saying, "This suspension will remain in effect until the Hon'ble Court resolves the matter and clears the accused of all charges."

This situation arises when Puducherry's domestic campaign has struggled to gain momentum. The team last played in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season, finishing sixth in Group D after securing only one win in seven matches.

With the legal process still underway, the future of the three players remains unclear as the association waits for the court's decision.