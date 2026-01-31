A-Level Exams 2026: Key Dates, Fees What Students Need To Know

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 8:00 AM



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From exam dates to results timelines, we answer some essential questions about A-level exams

Over a thousand students across schools in the UAE are preparing for one of the most important academic milestones of their lives: A-level examinations. With pressure building and exam preparation in full swing, both students and parents are asking practical questions - from exam dates and fees to results timelines and revision support.

To make things simpler, here's a complete, easy-to-follow guide to everything you need to know about the 2026 A-level exam cycle.

1. When will the A-level exams take place in 2026?

The 2026 A-level exams will run from Monday, May 11, to Tuesday, June 23. Individual subject timetables are released by each awarding body and can be accessed through:



Edexcel

AQA

Eduqas and WJEC CCEA

2. When will A-level results be released in 2026?

Results will be published on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

3. When are AS-level exams scheduled for 2026?

AS-level exams will follow the same examination window, taking place from Monday, May 11, to Tuesday, June 23.

4. Are formula sheets or support materials provided in A-level exams?

Unlike GCSEs, A Levels do not usually include formula or equation sheets. Students sitting subjects such as Maths, Sciences or Economics are expected to memorise and apply key formulas unless a specific paper provides them. The“cheat sheets” used in some GCSE subjects do not apply at AS or A Level.

5. Do students have to pay exam fees for A Levels?

Yes. Exam fees are set by awarding bodies and charged by schools or exam centres. In the UAE, fees typically range from Dh350 to Dh900 per subject, depending on the board and subject. Some schools include these costs in tuition, while others charge them separately.

6. How can schools support students during A-level revision?

This is a high-stakes period, with many students working towards grades that will shape their future education and careers. Schools can help by sharing effective study strategies, encouraging healthy routines, and supporting students' mental wellbeing. Research-backed revision techniques and practical classroom guidance can make a meaningful difference during this demanding time.

7. How are A Levels graded?

A Levels follow a letter grading system from A* to E, with U standing for“ungraded". There's no fixed number of students who can get each grade - the cut-off marks change every year depending on how tough the exams are and how students perform overall. For AS Levels (where they are still offered), grades run from A to E, and there is no A* grade.

8. What are the most popular A-level subjects?

In 2025, Mathematics remained the most popular subject, with 112,138 entries, making up 12.7 per cent of all A-level entries. It was followed by Psychology (75,943) and Biology (71,400). Other subjects in the top ten included Chemistry, Business Studies, Physics, History, Sociology, and Art and Design.



