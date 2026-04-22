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BTC/USD Forex Signal 22/04: Bitcoin Has A Bullish Outlook As Ascending Triangle Forms (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 81,000. Add a stop-loss at 70,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 70,000. Add a stop-loss at 81,000.
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