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Romania’s PSD Withdraws Support for Prime Minister Bolojan After Internal Vote
(MENAFN) Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) has voted to withdraw its political backing for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan after an internal party ballot, according to local media reports on Monday.
The decision followed an online vote involving about 5,000 party members, in which 97.7% supported ending support for the prime minister, while 2.3% opposed it, a broadcaster reported.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said after the vote that the result leaves no ambiguity and that the party will act in accordance with members’ decision in the coming days.
The move further intensifies Romania’s ongoing political crisis.
Earlier on Monday, President Nicușor Dan said consultations between political parties would take place following the PSD decision, adding that several rounds of talks could be held to reach an agreement.
He noted that all options remain open except for bringing the far-right AUR party into government.
Dan also said that replacing Prime Minister Bolojan is “one of many scenarios,” while stressing that his personal relationship with the premier is separate from the broader political context.
The decision followed an online vote involving about 5,000 party members, in which 97.7% supported ending support for the prime minister, while 2.3% opposed it, a broadcaster reported.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said after the vote that the result leaves no ambiguity and that the party will act in accordance with members’ decision in the coming days.
The move further intensifies Romania’s ongoing political crisis.
Earlier on Monday, President Nicușor Dan said consultations between political parties would take place following the PSD decision, adding that several rounds of talks could be held to reach an agreement.
He noted that all options remain open except for bringing the far-right AUR party into government.
Dan also said that replacing Prime Minister Bolojan is “one of many scenarios,” while stressing that his personal relationship with the premier is separate from the broader political context.
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