AI SRE Summit 2026 Brings Together Engineering Leaders From AWS, Salesforce, Man Group, Smarsh, Honeycomb And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual event will explore what it takes to use AI in production SRE, from incident response and observability to platform design, cost control and self-healing operations

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor, the autonomous AI SRE company, today announced it will host AI SRE Summit 2026, a free live virtual event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, bringing together site reliability, platform engineering and cloud-native leaders to discuss how AI is changing production operations, and where it is already delivering real results.

The online summit is purpose-built for SREs, platform engineers, DevOps teams, and engineering leaders who want practical insight into applying AI to cloud-native operations safely and effectively. Sessions will focus on real-world lessons, not hype, including how AI can meaningfully reduce manual effort and accelerate MTTR, where human judgment still matters, and what organizations need to trust AI-driven operational decisions in production.

Speakers will include leaders from AWS, Duckbill, Expanso, Honeycomb, Man Group, Salesforce, Smarsh, Upbound, and more.

What: AI SRE Summit 2026

When: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CET

Where: Live online

How: Reserve your spot at

The agenda will address major issues shaping the next phase of cloud-native operations, including:

AI in SRE: Hype vs. Reality in 2026 : A panel featuring Stefana Muller, VP of Infrastructure and Operations at Salesforce; Charity Majors, CTO and Co-founder of Honeycomb, Itiel Shwartz, CTO and Co-founder of Komodor; and Sharone Zitzman, DevRel at RTFM Please, on where AI is creating measurable value in incident response, root cause analysis and remediation, including where it still falls short.

: A panel featuring Stefana Muller, VP of Infrastructure and Operations at Salesforce; Charity Majors, CTO and Co-founder of Honeycomb, Itiel Shwartz, CTO and Co-founder of Komodor; and Sharone Zitzman, DevRel at RTFM Please, on where AI is creating measurable value in incident response, root cause analysis and remediation, including where it still falls short. Your AI Doesn't Know What Things Cost: Corey Quinn, Chief Cloud Economist at Duckbill, will examine the connection between AI spending, reliability and the operational realities of scaling AI systems in production.

Corey Quinn, Chief Cloud Economist at Duckbill, will examine the connection between AI spending, reliability and the operational realities of scaling AI systems in production. You Can't AI Your Way Out of a Broken Platform: Brittany Woods , Head of Systems Engineering at Man Group, will explore why layering AI on top of fragmented internal platforms can increase complexity and operational burden instead of reducing it.

, Head of Systems Engineering at Man Group, will explore why layering AI on top of fragmented internal platforms can increase complexity and operational burden instead of reducing it. How To Build Your Own AI Agent: Viktor Farcic, DevRel at Upbound.

Viktor Farcic, DevRel at Upbound. The Sanity Check: Observability for AI Data Pipelines : David Aronchick, CEO of Expanso.

: David Aronchick, CEO of Expanso. Context Engineering for Self-Healing AI SRE: Asaf Savich, AI Engineering Group Manager at Komodor.

Asaf Savich, AI Engineering Group Manager at Komodor. Do We Still Need to“Observe”? The Future of AI & Observability: Guy Menahem, Solutions Architect at AWS.

Guy Menahem, Solutions Architect at AWS. Stop Treating AI SRE as JUST an Engineering Problem: Blake Sherwood, Technology & Product Executive at Smarsh.

Blake Sherwood, Technology & Product Executive at Smarsh. If AI Writes the Code, Who Owns Production? The Coming Shift to AI-drive SRE : Alan Shimel, CEO at Techstrong Group.

: Alan Shimel, CEO at Techstrong Group. Your AI Agent Has No SRO : Andrew Espira, Founding Engineer and Cofounder at Kustode.

: Andrew Espira, Founding Engineer and Cofounder at Kustode. The Cat and Mouse Game of Infra Cost vs. Latency: Parakh Jaggi, Senior Infrastructure Engineer at Tavily (now Nebius).



The summit comes as engineering teams face mounting pressure to manage increasingly complex cloud-native systems, massive telemetry volumes, and faster release cycles without adding headcount. The AI SRE Summit will provide attendees a grounded view of how AI SRE is evolving in practice, covering automation, guardrails, reliability ownership and the realities of running AI-assisted operations at scale.

Who Should Attend:

SREs, platform engineers, DevOps leaders, cloud architects, engineering managers and operations teams evaluating how to use AI to improve reliability, reduce manual effort and respond faster to incidents in production.

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud-native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Komodor

...

617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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