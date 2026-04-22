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Germany Faces Major Job Loss Risks Amid Iran War
(MENAFN) More than 200,000 jobs in Germany could be lost this year as a result of economic strain linked to the war in Iran, as stated by reports citing German broadcaster n-tv and credit insurer Allianz Trade.
According to reports, rising corporate insolvencies are expected to place over 200,000 jobs at risk nationwide, with business failures projected to increase further in the coming months.
Milo Bogaerts said the conflict in the Middle East is already affecting Germany’s economy, while adding that trade tensions involving the United States are still ongoing.
He noted that insolvencies in Germany are expected to rise by 2.4% compared to the previous year, reaching around 24,650 cases, which would mark the highest level in 14 years, as stated by reports.
Official data shows that German courts recorded 24,064 insolvency cases last year, reflecting a 10.3% increase, according to reports.
Globally, Allianz Trade expects corporate insolvencies to rise by about 6%, with the war in Iran adding pressure to energy-intensive industries such as transport, chemicals, and metals.
Aylin Somersan Coqui said the outlook has been revised upward due to these geopolitical and economic pressures, as stated by reports.
Despite the current trend, Allianz Trade forecasts a possible improvement next year, with insolvencies in Germany expected to decline by about 2% to around 24,150 cases, as war-related pressures ease and economic support measures take effect.
According to reports, rising corporate insolvencies are expected to place over 200,000 jobs at risk nationwide, with business failures projected to increase further in the coming months.
Milo Bogaerts said the conflict in the Middle East is already affecting Germany’s economy, while adding that trade tensions involving the United States are still ongoing.
He noted that insolvencies in Germany are expected to rise by 2.4% compared to the previous year, reaching around 24,650 cases, which would mark the highest level in 14 years, as stated by reports.
Official data shows that German courts recorded 24,064 insolvency cases last year, reflecting a 10.3% increase, according to reports.
Globally, Allianz Trade expects corporate insolvencies to rise by about 6%, with the war in Iran adding pressure to energy-intensive industries such as transport, chemicals, and metals.
Aylin Somersan Coqui said the outlook has been revised upward due to these geopolitical and economic pressures, as stated by reports.
Despite the current trend, Allianz Trade forecasts a possible improvement next year, with insolvencies in Germany expected to decline by about 2% to around 24,150 cases, as war-related pressures ease and economic support measures take effect.
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