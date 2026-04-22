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Musk Skips Paris Interview as Probe Into X Continues
(MENAFN) According to reports, Elon Musk did not appear for a scheduled voluntary interview in Paris, where French authorities are conducting an investigation into his social media platform, X.
The inquiry follows a raid carried out in February at the company’s offices by a cybercrime unit linked to the Paris prosecutor. The investigation, initially launched in 2025, has since expanded amid concerns surrounding the platform’s chatbot, Grok, particularly over its alleged involvement in generating non-consensual deepfake content.
Musk had been asked to attend an interview on April 20 as part of the ongoing case. However, prosecutors confirmed that those summoned did not attend, stating: "taken note of the absence of the people summoned"
They also clarified that: "the presence or absence (of the people summoned) is not an obstacle to continuing the investigation"
In response to inquiries, the company referred to an earlier statement by Musk in which he described the investigation as a "political attack".
The situation comes amid reports that the US Justice Department declined to support the French probe, reportedly accusing authorities in France of improperly using the American legal system. Reacting to those claims on X, Musk wrote: "indeed, this needs to stop" Despite missing the scheduled session in Paris, reports indicate that this is not the first instance in which Musk has chosen not to comply with such requests from authorities.
The inquiry follows a raid carried out in February at the company’s offices by a cybercrime unit linked to the Paris prosecutor. The investigation, initially launched in 2025, has since expanded amid concerns surrounding the platform’s chatbot, Grok, particularly over its alleged involvement in generating non-consensual deepfake content.
Musk had been asked to attend an interview on April 20 as part of the ongoing case. However, prosecutors confirmed that those summoned did not attend, stating: "taken note of the absence of the people summoned"
They also clarified that: "the presence or absence (of the people summoned) is not an obstacle to continuing the investigation"
In response to inquiries, the company referred to an earlier statement by Musk in which he described the investigation as a "political attack".
The situation comes amid reports that the US Justice Department declined to support the French probe, reportedly accusing authorities in France of improperly using the American legal system. Reacting to those claims on X, Musk wrote: "indeed, this needs to stop" Despite missing the scheduled session in Paris, reports indicate that this is not the first instance in which Musk has chosen not to comply with such requests from authorities.
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