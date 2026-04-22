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Rahat Shuja and Khushi Kumari of Galgotias University, winners of the Verdict National Debate Competition at Cognizance 2026, IIT Roorkee
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Greater Noida, April 21, 2026: Two students from Galgotias University recently secured first position at the Verdict National Debate Competition held during Cognizance 2026 at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The achievement reflects the kind of wider capabilities that increasingly define strong higher education outcomes.
Rahat Shuja, a third year B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering with specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, and Khushi Kumari, a first year MCA student with specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, emerged winners against participants from leading universities and institutions across India.
“Being able to attend an important event like Cognizance at IIT Roorkee itself was a significant opportunity for us. Having the freedom to participate across multiple areas, along with the encouragement and support of our faculty, made the experience even more meaningful. Winning the competition is, in many ways, a byproduct of the exposure and support we receive, which enables us to compete with outstanding students from across the country. At times, it still feels surreal,” said Rahat Shuja.
Their success demonstrated critical thinking, multidisciplinary perspective, the ability to evaluate competing viewpoints, confidence under pressure, and the skill to present reasoned arguments with conviction. These capabilities are increasingly valued across business, public life, entrepreneurship, research, and leadership roles.
“Representing Galgotias University alongside my teammate Rahat at the Senate Hall of IIT Roorkee was an unforgettable experience. Our objective was to compete at the highest level and present our arguments with clarity, precision, and confidence. Debating demands psychological strength as well as logic, and at Cognizance we remained focused, composed, and strategic throughout. Securing the championship for Galgotias University at Verdict is deeply meaningful for us. It reflects the value of preparation, teamwork, and the confidence that comes from sharpening one’s thinking. We are proud of the result and grateful for the opportunity,” said Khushi Kumari.
As technology drives paradigm shift in industries and automates routine processes, organisations are placing greater emphasis on graduates who can understand complexity, exercise sound judgment, collaborate across teams, communicate clearly, and articulate credible solutions to difficult problems.
Universities therefore have a larger responsibility in the present era. Academic depth remains essential, while critical thinking, communication, adaptability, ethical reasoning, and composure in unfamiliar situations have become equally relevant.
At Galgotias University, student development is approached through this broader lens. Academic programmes provide disciplinary rigour, while debates, innovation challenges, research forums, entrepreneurship platforms, cultural activities, and industry engagement help students strengthen judgement, initiative, voice, and confidence.
The accomplishment of Rahat Shuja and Khushi Kumari illustrates the value of that environment. Their achievement demonstrates that student success is increasingly dependent on opportunities that extend beyond the classroom preparing them for a dynamic world.
Galgotias University extends its appreciation to the organisers of Cognizance 2026 at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee for creating a national platform that celebrates intellect, dialogue, and competitive excellence.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University is among the world’s leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions highlight Galgotias University’s strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.
Rahat Shuja, a third year B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering with specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, and Khushi Kumari, a first year MCA student with specialisation in AI and Machine Learning, emerged winners against participants from leading universities and institutions across India.
“Being able to attend an important event like Cognizance at IIT Roorkee itself was a significant opportunity for us. Having the freedom to participate across multiple areas, along with the encouragement and support of our faculty, made the experience even more meaningful. Winning the competition is, in many ways, a byproduct of the exposure and support we receive, which enables us to compete with outstanding students from across the country. At times, it still feels surreal,” said Rahat Shuja.
Their success demonstrated critical thinking, multidisciplinary perspective, the ability to evaluate competing viewpoints, confidence under pressure, and the skill to present reasoned arguments with conviction. These capabilities are increasingly valued across business, public life, entrepreneurship, research, and leadership roles.
“Representing Galgotias University alongside my teammate Rahat at the Senate Hall of IIT Roorkee was an unforgettable experience. Our objective was to compete at the highest level and present our arguments with clarity, precision, and confidence. Debating demands psychological strength as well as logic, and at Cognizance we remained focused, composed, and strategic throughout. Securing the championship for Galgotias University at Verdict is deeply meaningful for us. It reflects the value of preparation, teamwork, and the confidence that comes from sharpening one’s thinking. We are proud of the result and grateful for the opportunity,” said Khushi Kumari.
As technology drives paradigm shift in industries and automates routine processes, organisations are placing greater emphasis on graduates who can understand complexity, exercise sound judgment, collaborate across teams, communicate clearly, and articulate credible solutions to difficult problems.
Universities therefore have a larger responsibility in the present era. Academic depth remains essential, while critical thinking, communication, adaptability, ethical reasoning, and composure in unfamiliar situations have become equally relevant.
At Galgotias University, student development is approached through this broader lens. Academic programmes provide disciplinary rigour, while debates, innovation challenges, research forums, entrepreneurship platforms, cultural activities, and industry engagement help students strengthen judgement, initiative, voice, and confidence.
The accomplishment of Rahat Shuja and Khushi Kumari illustrates the value of that environment. Their achievement demonstrates that student success is increasingly dependent on opportunities that extend beyond the classroom preparing them for a dynamic world.
Galgotias University extends its appreciation to the organisers of Cognizance 2026 at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee for creating a national platform that celebrates intellect, dialogue, and competitive excellence.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University is among the world’s leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions highlight Galgotias University’s strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.
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