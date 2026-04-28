Maha To Curb Fertiliser Linking On UP Model: Minister Bharne​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Tuesday announced that the state will implement a policy to stop the practice of“fertiliser linking”, modelled after the recent decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.​

The announcement came during a high-level meeting held today to address the grievances of the Maharashtra Fertilisers, Pesticides, Seeds Dealers Association.​

Following the Minister's positive assurances, discussions regarding the withdrawal of the statewide strike, which began on April 27, have turned favourable.​

Minister Bharne outlined several critical measures intended to streamline the agricultural supply chain and reduce the burden on local retailers.​

He said that there will be a ban on forced linking. Similar to Uttar Pradesh, companies authorised to sell subsidised fertilisers will be prohibited from forcing retailers to purchase non-subsidised fertilisers or other agri-inputs as a condition of supply.​

He added that the protection of retailers will be given priority. If seeds, fertilisers, or pesticides sold in original, sealed packaging are found to be substandard during testing, the state will study the Haryana model to ensure that retailers are not criminally liable, focusing instead on the manufacturers.​

He further assured action against illegal seeds. He said that strict action will be taken against uncertified HTBT cotton seeds entering from neighbouring states.​

He added that a formal proposal will be sent to the Central Government, and the state Home Department will coordinate with police forces for rigorous enforcement.​

He said that discussions will be held with the Maharashtra Fertilisers, Pesticides, Seeds Dealers Association and various manufacturing companies to ensure that expired pesticides are returned to suppliers rather than left with retailers.​

The Minister emphasised the use of technology to bring transparency to the sector.​

He said that the Central Government's SATHI portal is an excellent system for monitoring seeds from production to sale and that all producers and suppliers should utilise this effectively.​

He added that regarding Electronic Point of Sale systems, no immediate punitive action will be taken against users experiencing technical issues.​

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the duration of the mandatory 15-day training programme for retailers could be extended, if necessary, to accommodate the needs of business owners.​

Minister Bharne stated that he plans to meet with Union Minister J. P. Nadda to resolve pending issues related to agricultural inputs at the central level.​

With these assurances, the deadlock between the government and the dealers is expected to end shortly, ensuring a steady supply of inputs for the upcoming farming season, he added.​