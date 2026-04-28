Keonjhar Shocker: BJD MP Urges Banking Reforms After Man Digs Up Sister's Body

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) In the wake of a shocking incident in which a man dug up his sister's body and reached a nearby bank in the Patna block of Keonjhar district with her skeletal remains on Monday to withdraw money from her account, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentary party, on Tuesday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate immediate reforms in rural banking practices.

In his letter, Mangaraj expressed deep concern over the incident in Keonjhar district, stating that a poor tribal man, Jitu Munda, was forced to dig up his deceased sister's skeletal remains and carry them to a bank branch to prove her death and claim Rs 19,300 lying in her account after he was asked to furnish a death certificate, which he did not have.

“This heartbreaking incident is not just a personal tragedy, it is a reflection of the harsh and often insensitive realities faced by poor and marginalised citizens while dealing with formal banking systems,” wrote Mangaraj.

He also stated that despite the remarkable banking reforms introduced by the Union government, including financial inclusion through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, direct benefit transfers, and digital banking access, the shocking incident in Keonjhar district exposes the painful gap between policy and ground reality.

He said that, for an illiterate tribal villager with no legal awareness or resources, demanding complex documentation without guidance or local verification becomes an impossible barrier.

“Instead of support, he was met with helplessness and humiliation, forcing him into an act of desperation that has shocked the nation. This is not merely a banking issue; it is a humanitarian issue. It calls for immediate reforms in rural banking practices, especially for vulnerable groups such as tribals, widows, senior citizens, and people living in remote areas,” said Mangaraj.

The senior BJD leader sought the immediate intervention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate much-needed reforms to address the difficulties faced by those who are illiterate and lack banking and legal awareness.

“I humbly urge your office to direct immediate intervention in this matter and initiate reforms such as simplified claim procedures for small deposits, compassionate field verification systems, and greater accountability of bank officials handling such sensitive cases. No citizen of India should be pushed to such painful extremes to access their own family's hard-earned savings,” he added.