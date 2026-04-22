Kazakhstan And Georgia Review Prospects For Strengthening Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

Tokayev emphasized that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed readiness to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The presidents noted the steady development of cooperation and highlighted the need to expand trade and economic ties also stressed the importance of implementing joint infrastructure and investment projects, enhancing business contacts, and effectively utilizing the transit and transport potential of both countries.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues.

The Regional Ecological Summit officially opened in Astana with the participation of several leaders, including President Tokayev, as well as the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Mongolia, and Georgia, along with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister.

On the same day, heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO international exhibition of green and sustainable technologies.