Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Georgia Review Prospects For Strengthening Ties

Kazakhstan And Georgia Review Prospects For Strengthening Ties


2026-04-22 08:04:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

Tokayev emphasized that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed readiness to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The presidents noted the steady development of cooperation and highlighted the need to expand trade and economic ties also stressed the importance of implementing joint infrastructure and investment projects, enhancing business contacts, and effectively utilizing the transit and transport potential of both countries.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues.

The Regional Ecological Summit officially opened in Astana with the participation of several leaders, including President Tokayev, as well as the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Mongolia, and Georgia, along with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister.

On the same day, heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO international exhibition of green and sustainable technologies.

MENAFN22042026000187011040ID1111016756



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search