Amir Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, discussed regional and international developments, the current escalation and its repercussions on energy markets and supply chains, and the importance of stable energy flows.

The Japanese Prime Minister condemned the Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar, praising the country's successful management of the crisis and commending its care for the safety and security of Japanese residents, as well as its role in supporting peace and stability in the region.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation, affirming the State's commitment to the safety and security of all those residing within its borders, and noting the historical and strategic relations between the two countries.

Both sides affirmed their support for the mediation efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that reopens the Strait of Hormuz and enhances energy security and market stability, thereby supporting regional stability and the global economy.