Minister Of Justice Honours Staff Completing Leadership Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi honoured a cohort of ministry staff who successfully completed a leadership development programme, in a move aimed at strengthening skills and enhancing government performance.

Organised by the ministry in cooperation with the Qatar Leadership Centre, the initiative comes within the framework of the ministry's 2025-2030 strategic plan and its programmes supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The programme aims to prepare qualified national cadres and enhance leadership, management, and innovation skills among ministry employees, contributing to the development of institutional performance and keeping pace with the requirements of modern government work.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Shared Services Affairs, Khamis Mohammed Al Buafra Al Kuwari, affirmed that the programme reflects the ministry's commitment to investing in human capital and building a capable generation able to keep up with rapid developments, while reinforcing the foundations of excellence and efficiency in government performance.

For her part, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry, Alaa Ismail Al Musleh, stated in a speech on behalf of the graduates that the programme, which benefited 30 employees from various administrative units, marked an important milestone in developing leadership and administrative skills by combining both theoretical and practical aspects in line with best practices.

The programme, prepared by the ministry through its Human Resources Department in cooperation with the Qatar Leadership Centre, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance staff efficiency and develop their capabilities in support of achieving institutional excellence.

