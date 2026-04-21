Aspire Zone Foundation Honoured At National Cyber Drill 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A recognition ceremony was held yesterday morning to honour participating entities in the National Cyber Drill 2025, organised by the National Cyber Security Agency under the theme 'Cross-Border Attacks.'

The event witnessed the honouring of Aspire Zone Foundation alongside a distinguished group of leading institutions and participating entities, in the presence of representatives from ministries and recognised organisations, in appreciation of their outstanding efforts and prominent role in strengthening Qatar's cybersecurity ecosystem.

Aspire Zone Foundation was recognised for its distinguished efforts in enhancing the security of digital assets and its commitment to implementing the highest cybersecurity standards and best practices, contributing to improved digital readiness and the protection of systems and information infrastructure.

This recognition reflects the Foundation's continued commitment to excellence and leadership in the field of cybersecurity, as well as its active role in supporting national efforts aimed at strengthening digital protection frameworks and keeping pace with global best practices in this field.

It also highlights Aspire Zone Foundation's dedication to fostering a strong cybersecurity culture and enhancing institutional readiness to address rapidly evolving digital challenges, in line with Qatar's vision of building a secure and sustainable digital environment.