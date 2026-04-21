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Iran Denies Sending Delegation to Pakistan for Round of US Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has denied reports that it sent any delegation to Islamabad for a second round of talks with the United States, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
The broadcaster stated on Tuesday that no official Iranian delegation—whether primary or secondary—has traveled to Pakistan for negotiations, rejecting earlier media claims that meetings were scheduled for either Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Iranian officials were also cited as saying that participation in any future negotiations depends on changes in US behavior, reiterating that Tehran does not accept talks conducted “under the shadow of threats.”
Pakistan had previously hosted US-Iran discussions on April 11–12 following a 14-day ceasefire agreement brokered on April 8. That ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday, with uncertainty surrounding any extension or continuation of diplomatic efforts.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said it is unlikely the ceasefire will be extended, and that maritime restrictions will remain in place until a broader agreement is reached to end the ongoing conflict that began in late February.
The broadcaster stated on Tuesday that no official Iranian delegation—whether primary or secondary—has traveled to Pakistan for negotiations, rejecting earlier media claims that meetings were scheduled for either Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Iranian officials were also cited as saying that participation in any future negotiations depends on changes in US behavior, reiterating that Tehran does not accept talks conducted “under the shadow of threats.”
Pakistan had previously hosted US-Iran discussions on April 11–12 following a 14-day ceasefire agreement brokered on April 8. That ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday, with uncertainty surrounding any extension or continuation of diplomatic efforts.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said it is unlikely the ceasefire will be extended, and that maritime restrictions will remain in place until a broader agreement is reached to end the ongoing conflict that began in late February.
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