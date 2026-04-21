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A Tribute to National Pride: UAE Flags Soar at Al Khail Square’s Evening Horse Show Blending tradition and community, the weekend showcase brought a patriotic spirit to the destination’s seasonal calendar
(MENAFN- IPN) Abu Dhabi, UAE- 20 April, 2026: Al Khail Square hosted a patriotic evening horse show on 17 and 18 April celebrating unity and national pride through a live equestrian performance. Riders carried the UAE flag across the arena, creating a visually striking tribute to the nation.
The showcase brought together elements of traditional horsemanship and community engagement, adding a vibrant and patriotic touch to the destination’s seasonal programming.
Set within Al Khail Square’s open-air environment, alongside curated cafés and lifestyle pop-ups, the event highlighted the intersection of Emirati heritage and contemporary community experiences.
The showcase brought together elements of traditional horsemanship and community engagement, adding a vibrant and patriotic touch to the destination’s seasonal programming.
Set within Al Khail Square’s open-air environment, alongside curated cafés and lifestyle pop-ups, the event highlighted the intersection of Emirati heritage and contemporary community experiences.
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