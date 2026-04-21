Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
|
|Year ended December 31,
|
|2025
|2024
|
|$
|$
|Operating Revenues
|Revenue
|60,988,824
|58,149,365
|Hardware and systems sales
|6,144,293
|8,755,823
|Software, license and maintenance sales
|42,191,823
|40,819,016
|Professional services
|12,652,708
|8,574,526
|
|Gross margin (%)
|10.9%
|12.2%
|
|Net loss for the year
|(7,264,482)
|(11,532,473)
|Basic and diluted loss per share - for the year
|(0.10)
|(0.31)
|
|EBITDA (1)
|(5,465,411)
|(9,877,930)
|Reconciliation of EBITDA:
|Net loss for the year
|(7,264,482)
|(11,532,473)
|Foreign exchange translation gain/(loss)
|69,514
|235,268
|Amortization
|246,304
|317,321
|Interest expenses
|1,387,304
|1,071,599
|Income tax recovery expense (recovery)
|95,007
|25,568
|Impairment on assets
|942
|4,787
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|(5,206,437)
|(3,866,787)
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:
|EBITDA (1)
|(5,465,411)
|(9,877,930)
|Stock-based compensation
|770,031
|1,690,639
|Financing expenses
|285,512
|271,022
|Acquisition-related expenses
|161,442
|461,645
|Investor relations
|992,891
|998,334
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|(1,669)
|(407)
|Loss on settlement of debt
|-
|454,128
|Loss on convertible debt conversion inducement
|-
|1,817,470
|Unrealized gain on marketable security
|(1,086,224)
|-
|Impairment on assets
|-
|-
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations
|(863,009)
|318,312
|
|
|
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|
|$
|$
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,540,764
|1,399,463
|Restricted cash
|20,000
|20,000
|Total current assets
|21,739,247
|30,510,681
|Total assets
|25,263,812
|34,473,190
|
|Total current liabilities
|27,137,517
|39,266,753
|Total liabilities
|29,540,222
|39,614,489
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (millions)
|76.3
|37.5
Note:
(1) Non-GAAP measure. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (" EBITDA ") and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, impairment on assets and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, financing, investor relations and acquisition related expenses, loss on convertible debt conversion, loss on settlement of debt, impairment of assets and impairment of goodwill and intangibles. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric for investors as it adjusts income to reflect amounts which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.
Non-IFRS measures
This news release presents information about EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures, to provide supplementary information about operating performance. Plurilock defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment on assets and foreign exchange translation. Adjusted EBITDA removes non-cash share-based compensation, financing, investor relations, loss on convertible debt conversion inducement, loss on settlement of debt, impairment on assets and acquisition-related expenses from EBITDA. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric for investors as it adjusts income to reflect amounts which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures. A limitation of utilizing these non-IFRS measures is that the IFRS accounting effects of the adjustments do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of Plurilock's business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing Plurilock's financial results. Therefore, management believes that Plurilock's IFRS measures of net loss and the same respective non-IFRS measure should be considered together. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Readers should refer to the Company's most recently filed MD&A for a more detailed discussion of these measures and their calculations.
Annual Filings
Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2025, can be obtained from Plurilock's corporate website at and under Plurilock's SEDAR+ profile at .
About Plurilock
Plurilock sells Cyber Security solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services – aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyber-attacks.
For more information, visit or contact:
Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
rel="nofollow" href="...">..
416.800.1566
Ali Hakimzadeh
Executive Chairman
...
604.306.5720
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Cautionary Note Regarding Future Oriented Financial Information
This news release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook (collectively, " FOFI ") regarding the Company's eventual recognition of backlogged service contract revenue, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this news release was made by management as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the importance of such backlogged contractual revenues, and is not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this News Release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer approved the FOFI contained in this news release on April 21, 2026.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Plurilock Security Inc.
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