Viral Video: Noida Man Shares Why He Regrets Buying ₹1 Crore 'Premium' Flat (WATCH)

A video from Noida went viral when a homeowner revealed what he claims to be subpar construction in a high-rise flat he purchased for Rs 1 crore. This sparked a debate over the discrepancy between 'luxury' property pricing and the real living conditions in the National Capital Region. The video, which was posted on Instagram by digital creative Adarsh, shows the state of a 22nd-floor flat in a residential community. "I am regretting a lot by investing Rs 1 crore," the guy says in the video, clearly regretting his investment while pointing out obvious problems with the building's facade.

As the camera pans across the structure, patches of discolouration and crumbling plaster can be seen on the outer walls, which is a stark contrast to what many expect from a premium property.

He highlights the project's size and purported quality by stating, "This is a 22nd floor society in Noida." He challenges the total value, saying, "Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai (I have paid so much money and this is the condition)," even if he concedes that interiors can be customised, saying, "inside the flat, everything that you want to keep as interior can be done."

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The quality of the structure is not the only issue. The homeowner also draws attention to hygienic concerns, claiming that an insect infestation has resulted from the accumulation of pigeon crap in a nearby unoccupied property. He goes on to say that the unsanitary surroundings had an impact on his health, saying he had a serious eye infection.

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Many people in the NCR have responded favourably to the video, with many expressing similar grievances and experiences. It has once again raised the question of whether the high costs associated with urban dwelling actually correspond to the level of quality and maintenance that purchasers anticipate.