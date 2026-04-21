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Azerbaijan Adopts New State Standard On Business Continuity Management

Azerbaijan Adopts New State Standard On Business Continuity Management


2026-04-21 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), subordinate to the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, has adopted a new state standard AZS ISO TS 22317:2026 "Security and continuity. Business continuity management systems. Guidelines for analyzing the impact on business activity (business), Trend reports via AZSTAND.

The implementation of the new standard will significantly contribute to the easy identification of critical business processes, accurate assessment of potential risks, and more efficient and effective management of business continuity by ensuring a systematic and comprehensive analysis of the impact on business activity in enterprises and organizations.

The above state standard was adopted by the Technical Committee on "Conformity Assessment" standardization (AZSTAND/TK 08) established by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.

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Trend News Agency

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