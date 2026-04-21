Azerbaijan Adopts New State Standard On Business Continuity Management
The implementation of the new standard will significantly contribute to the easy identification of critical business processes, accurate assessment of potential risks, and more efficient and effective management of business continuity by ensuring a systematic and comprehensive analysis of the impact on business activity in enterprises and organizations.
The above state standard was adopted by the Technical Committee on "Conformity Assessment" standardization (AZSTAND/TK 08) established by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.
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