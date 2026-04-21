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Japan Revises Arms Export Policies Restrictions in Defense Shift
(MENAFN) Japan has moved to significantly revise its long-standing defense export policies, marking a major shift from its traditional postwar stance by allowing the overseas sale of lethal military equipment, according to reports.
The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the updated framework on Tuesday. The new system replaces earlier rules that limited exports to five categories of non-lethal items, introducing instead a broader classification that separates defense products into “weapons” and “non-weapons,” as stated by reports.
Under this updated structure, “weapons” include platforms such as warships, tanks, and missile systems, while “non-weapons” cover equipment like radar systems and protective gear.
The revised policy stipulates that any export of lethal arms will be subject to evaluation by Japan’s National Security Council and will only be permitted for countries that maintain formal defense cooperation agreements with Tokyo—currently numbering 17.
Although exports to countries actively engaged in conflict are generally restricted, the new guidelines allow for exceptions if deemed necessary for Japan’s national security.
Additionally, the policy opens the possibility of exporting jointly developed military systems to third-party nations. This includes advanced fighter jets being developed under the Global Combat Air Program in partnership with United Kingdom and Italy.
In a related development, Japan recently concluded a major defense agreement with Australia valued at up to A$20 billion ($14.4 billion), focusing on the joint development of advanced naval frigates.
The policy change is also expected to broaden Japan’s official security assistance initiatives, enabling increased military support to allied nations as the country adapts to a shifting global security environment.
The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the updated framework on Tuesday. The new system replaces earlier rules that limited exports to five categories of non-lethal items, introducing instead a broader classification that separates defense products into “weapons” and “non-weapons,” as stated by reports.
Under this updated structure, “weapons” include platforms such as warships, tanks, and missile systems, while “non-weapons” cover equipment like radar systems and protective gear.
The revised policy stipulates that any export of lethal arms will be subject to evaluation by Japan’s National Security Council and will only be permitted for countries that maintain formal defense cooperation agreements with Tokyo—currently numbering 17.
Although exports to countries actively engaged in conflict are generally restricted, the new guidelines allow for exceptions if deemed necessary for Japan’s national security.
Additionally, the policy opens the possibility of exporting jointly developed military systems to third-party nations. This includes advanced fighter jets being developed under the Global Combat Air Program in partnership with United Kingdom and Italy.
In a related development, Japan recently concluded a major defense agreement with Australia valued at up to A$20 billion ($14.4 billion), focusing on the joint development of advanced naval frigates.
The policy change is also expected to broaden Japan’s official security assistance initiatives, enabling increased military support to allied nations as the country adapts to a shifting global security environment.
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