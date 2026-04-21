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US Department of War Delays Retirement of A-10 Aircraft
(MENAFN) The US Department of War confirmed Monday that the A-10 Warthog will remain in active service until 2030, extending the lifespan of the close air support aircraft and keeping it operational for more than five decades.
Originally introduced in 1976, the A-10 has played a role in almost every significant US military operation over the years. While previous plans called for its retirement in 2029, the updated timeline allows it to stay in service at least one year longer.
The aircraft was recently deployed in a mission to recover two pilots after their F-15 crashed over Iran. During that operation, one A-10 was lost on April 3 after crashing into waters near the Iranian coast.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink explained the decision in a statement shared on the platform operated by X, noting: "In consultation with @SecWar, we will extend the A-10 'Warthog' platform to 2030. This preserves combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production," referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
He also acknowledged presidential backing, stating: "Thank you to @POTUS for your unwavering support of our warfighters and quick, decisive leadership as we equip our force. More to come,"
Separately, Hegseth voiced his support for the aircraft in a brief message, writing: "Long live the Warthog" on X.
The US currently operates around 281 A-10 jets, with each aircraft estimated to cost approximately $9.8 million to produce, according to official figures.
Originally introduced in 1976, the A-10 has played a role in almost every significant US military operation over the years. While previous plans called for its retirement in 2029, the updated timeline allows it to stay in service at least one year longer.
The aircraft was recently deployed in a mission to recover two pilots after their F-15 crashed over Iran. During that operation, one A-10 was lost on April 3 after crashing into waters near the Iranian coast.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink explained the decision in a statement shared on the platform operated by X, noting: "In consultation with @SecWar, we will extend the A-10 'Warthog' platform to 2030. This preserves combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production," referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
He also acknowledged presidential backing, stating: "Thank you to @POTUS for your unwavering support of our warfighters and quick, decisive leadership as we equip our force. More to come,"
Separately, Hegseth voiced his support for the aircraft in a brief message, writing: "Long live the Warthog" on X.
The US currently operates around 281 A-10 jets, with each aircraft estimated to cost approximately $9.8 million to produce, according to official figures.
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