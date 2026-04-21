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Syria Restores Key Border Crossing with Iraq After More Than Decade
(MENAFN) Syria has officially reopened the Al-Yarubiya–Rabia land border crossing with Iraq, restoring operations after a 13-year shutdown, according to the General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs on Monday.
The reopening is expected to support economic activity, strengthen bilateral relations, aid stability efforts, and ease the movement of people and goods under regulated legal procedures, the authority said.
Officials from both Syria and Iraq attended the reopening ceremony marking the resumption of the crossing.
The border point had been largely closed for around 13 years due to security concerns and military operations during the conflict period.
It is the fourth land crossing between Syria and Iraq to resume operations, following the earlier reopening of Al-Qaim–Al-Bukamal and Al-Walid–Al-Tanf after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
The reopening is expected to support economic activity, strengthen bilateral relations, aid stability efforts, and ease the movement of people and goods under regulated legal procedures, the authority said.
Officials from both Syria and Iraq attended the reopening ceremony marking the resumption of the crossing.
The border point had been largely closed for around 13 years due to security concerns and military operations during the conflict period.
It is the fourth land crossing between Syria and Iraq to resume operations, following the earlier reopening of Al-Qaim–Al-Bukamal and Al-Walid–Al-Tanf after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
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