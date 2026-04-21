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Russia Calls in Mexico's Ambassador Over Detention of Russian Minor
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry escalated diplomatic tensions with Mexico on Monday, summoning Mexican Ambassador Eduardo Villegas Mejias to answer for the detention of an underage Russian national in Mexico City.
Mejias was formally briefed on an investigative interview carried out on April 17 by Mexican law enforcement in the presence of staff from the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, involving minor Russian national Kristina Romanova, the ministry confirmed in an official statement. Officials noted that during the interview, Romanova expressed her wish to remain in Mexico.
Moscow used the meeting to remind Mexico City of its unfulfilled obligations under the 1963 and 1978 consular conventions, which require unimpeded communication with Russian nationals — obligations the ministry said were not honored in this case.
Russian officials further underscored that Kristina Romanova's formally documented intention to stay in Mexico places an even greater burden of responsibility on Mexican authorities to safeguard her wellbeing — both now and after she reaches adulthood on May 15, 2026.
"It was emphasized that, together with Russian human rights and public organizations, we will continue, within the framework of available means, to monitor the situation concerning our compatriot to ensure that all her rights are respected by the Mexican side," the ministry said.
The case traces back to 2023, when Mexican child protection services removed Kristina Romanova from her family home following reports from local law enforcement that she had raised complaints of domestic violence. Her mother, Marina Romanova, has consistently denied those claims, insisting no serious conflicts ever occurred — either between herself and her husband or among the children.
Mejias was formally briefed on an investigative interview carried out on April 17 by Mexican law enforcement in the presence of staff from the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, involving minor Russian national Kristina Romanova, the ministry confirmed in an official statement. Officials noted that during the interview, Romanova expressed her wish to remain in Mexico.
Moscow used the meeting to remind Mexico City of its unfulfilled obligations under the 1963 and 1978 consular conventions, which require unimpeded communication with Russian nationals — obligations the ministry said were not honored in this case.
Russian officials further underscored that Kristina Romanova's formally documented intention to stay in Mexico places an even greater burden of responsibility on Mexican authorities to safeguard her wellbeing — both now and after she reaches adulthood on May 15, 2026.
"It was emphasized that, together with Russian human rights and public organizations, we will continue, within the framework of available means, to monitor the situation concerning our compatriot to ensure that all her rights are respected by the Mexican side," the ministry said.
The case traces back to 2023, when Mexican child protection services removed Kristina Romanova from her family home following reports from local law enforcement that she had raised complaints of domestic violence. Her mother, Marina Romanova, has consistently denied those claims, insisting no serious conflicts ever occurred — either between herself and her husband or among the children.
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