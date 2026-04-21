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Germany Summons Russian Envoy Over Threats to European Defense Firms
(MENAFN) Germany called in Russia’s ambassador on Monday following Moscow’s publication of a list of European defense companies it claims are linked to Ukrainian drone production and could be treated as possible military targets.
The German Foreign Ministry said Russia’s actions constituted direct threats intended to undermine Berlin’s backing for Ukraine and to test European cohesion.
“Direct threats from Russia against targets in Germany are an attempt to weaken our support for Ukraine and to test our unity,” the ministry said in a statement shared on social media. It added, “Our response is clear: We will not be intimidated. Such threats and all forms of espionage in Germany are completely unacceptable.”
Officials confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been formally summoned the same day.
Russia’s Defense Ministry had released the list the previous week, naming several defense companies across Europe that it alleges are connected to Ukrainian drone manufacturing. Three of the firms are located in Germany.
Moscow described the countries hosting these companies as part of Ukraine’s “strategic rear,” a phrase that German media interpreted as an implied justification for potential strikes or covert actions.
Escalating the rhetoric further, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, reportedly referred to the list as “a list of potential targets” for the Russian armed forces, according to local reports.
The German Foreign Ministry said Russia’s actions constituted direct threats intended to undermine Berlin’s backing for Ukraine and to test European cohesion.
“Direct threats from Russia against targets in Germany are an attempt to weaken our support for Ukraine and to test our unity,” the ministry said in a statement shared on social media. It added, “Our response is clear: We will not be intimidated. Such threats and all forms of espionage in Germany are completely unacceptable.”
Officials confirmed that the Russian ambassador had been formally summoned the same day.
Russia’s Defense Ministry had released the list the previous week, naming several defense companies across Europe that it alleges are connected to Ukrainian drone manufacturing. Three of the firms are located in Germany.
Moscow described the countries hosting these companies as part of Ukraine’s “strategic rear,” a phrase that German media interpreted as an implied justification for potential strikes or covert actions.
Escalating the rhetoric further, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, reportedly referred to the list as “a list of potential targets” for the Russian armed forces, according to local reports.
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