5 Easy Ways To Find Your IMEI Number On Android And Iphone

You might need to find the IMEI number of your mobile phone, especially if your device is unfortunately lost or stolen. Fortunately, there are several ways to locate or record it. Your phone's unique 15-digit serial number, known as an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number, acts as a digital fingerprint for device authentication, warranty verification, and possible theft prevention.

When users buy a mobile phone, this code becomes crucial for verifying device data such the phone's model number, manufacturer, and country of origin. The techniques listed below can help you if you have misplaced your gadget or wish to commit this special number to memory.

How To Check Your Phone's IMEI Number?

Check Original Box

Checking your phone's IMEI number from the retail box is the simplest method. Nearly every package will feature a label with the IMEI number of the smartphone, information about accessories, and a handbook. Usually, a label next to the barcode has the IMEI written on it. Other information about the phone, such as its country of origin, SAR value, and serial number, is also visible.

Dial the IMEI number

A straightforward Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code may also be used to get your phone's IMEI number. Simply enter *#06# into the dialler on your phone to see the IMEI number.

Check Invoice Or Device Settings

If your phone's retail box is missing, you can use the digital or physical invoice to verify the IMEI number. Right next to the phone's name is the IMEI number. You may examine previous orders and retrieve the invoice to verify the IMEI number for purchases made from Amazon or other online retailers. Additionally, the IMEI number will be accessible if you scroll down in the Settings app's About device area.

Google's First Hub

You may use Google's Find Hub to locate the IMEI for an Android smartphone connected to your Google account. This feature shows the current position of the device linked to the Google account and assists in finding misplaced devices. To view the IMEI number, follow these procedures.



Launch Google's Find Hub and log in using your Google credentials.

All of the phones associated with the corresponding Google account will now be visible.

Press your phone. The phone's current location will be displayed here. To see your phone's IMEI number and activation status, press the settings or information icon.

Apple's Website to Rescue

If you own an iPhone, you may use your Apple ID to verify the IMEI number on Apple's official website. If you have an Apple ID, you can simply get your iPhone's IMEI number by connecting it to your iCloud account and syncing all of your devices to the account. To view the IMEI number, now follow these procedures.



Visit Apple's website using the browser of your choice.

Use your Apple ID to log in.

Next, choose the name of your iPhone from the Devices tab's list of devices. Here, navigate to the About section by scrolling down on the device information page. Your iPhone's information, including its IMEI number, will be shown there.