403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurac Research Italy Collaborates With Marwah Studios To Strengthen International Media Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: In a significant step toward global collaboration in media and research, Günther Cologna, Consultant to the Head Office of Eurac Research, Italy, paid a powerful and productive visit to Noida Film City to join hands with the International Film and Television Research Centre of Marwah Studios.
The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening international cooperation in the field of film, television, and media research. Discussions were held on potential collaborations, joint research initiatives, academic exchange programs, and the development of innovative projects aimed at enhancing global media education and research standards.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for Indo Italy Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated,“We are delighted to welcome Günther Cologna to Marwah Studios. This collaboration with Eurac Research, Italy, will open new avenues for research, innovation, and international cooperation in media and entertainment. Our aim is to create a global platform where knowledge, creativity, and technology can come together for the advancement of the industry.”
Günther Cologna also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of cross-border partnerships in research and development. He said,“It is an honor to be associated with Marwah Studios and its International Film and Television Research Centre. The institution's commitment to education, creativity, and global outreach is truly impressive. We look forward to meaningful collaborations that will contribute to the growth of media research and foster international exchange of ideas.”
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both institutions expressing their commitment to building a strong and long-lasting partnership aimed at promoting excellence in media research and education at an international level.
The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening international cooperation in the field of film, television, and media research. Discussions were held on potential collaborations, joint research initiatives, academic exchange programs, and the development of innovative projects aimed at enhancing global media education and research standards.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for Indo Italy Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated,“We are delighted to welcome Günther Cologna to Marwah Studios. This collaboration with Eurac Research, Italy, will open new avenues for research, innovation, and international cooperation in media and entertainment. Our aim is to create a global platform where knowledge, creativity, and technology can come together for the advancement of the industry.”
Günther Cologna also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of cross-border partnerships in research and development. He said,“It is an honor to be associated with Marwah Studios and its International Film and Television Research Centre. The institution's commitment to education, creativity, and global outreach is truly impressive. We look forward to meaningful collaborations that will contribute to the growth of media research and foster international exchange of ideas.”
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both institutions expressing their commitment to building a strong and long-lasting partnership aimed at promoting excellence in media research and education at an international level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment