Sooraj Bharjatya Ropes In Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari For 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', Reunites With Himesh Reshammiya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai April 21 (IANS) Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films is all set to light up the big screen post Diwali with their next titled 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

To be directed by ace filmmaker Sooraj Bharjatya, the makers have roped in actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for the movie.

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri's beloved character, Prem, makes a return to the big screen after 12 years, with Ayushmann Khurrana to step in to play the iconic character for the first time.

Paired opposite Ayushmann in the film is Sharvari. The pair comes together on screen for the first time in film.

Sooraj Bharjatya will be seen reuniting with music composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. Their last outing together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2014.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set hit theatres on 27th November 2026.

For the uninitiated, ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is known for redefining the family drama genre with his superhit movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many more.

The legacy of Rajshri Productions was established by his grandfather Tarachand Barjatya and carried forward by his father Rajkumar Barjatya.

Meanwhile, talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Do.

The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh along with actor Vijay Raaz.

The movie is set to hit theatres on the 15th of May.

Talking about Sharvari, the actress will be seen in Yash Raj's spy drama Alpha along with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

–IANS

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