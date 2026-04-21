Daring Midnight Heist In Bihar's Vaishali: Armed Gang Loots Jeweller's House

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) In a daring midnight heist, around half a dozen armed robbers targeted the house of a jewellery shop owner in Vaishali district of Bihar, looting over 50 grams of gold ornaments along with cash.

The incident took place at around 12.30 a.m. in Khanpur village under the jurisdiction of Mahnar police station on Tuesday, police officials said.

According to the police, the robbers climbed over the boundary wall of the house belonging to Ranjit Kumar Shah and cut through the main gate to gain entry. As the gang attempted to break in, the family members raised an alarm, and neighbours gathered.

However, no one dared to confront the attackers as they were heavily armed. To spread panic and deter resistance, the robbers reportedly detonated a crude bomb. The assailants remained inside the house for nearly half an hour, thoroughly searching the premises before escaping with valuables and cash.

Ranjit Shah stated that despite informing the local police immediately, officers reached the spot only around 3 a.m., by which time the robbers had already fled.

“As soon as we realised that the robbers were approaching, we locked all the doors. However, they came equipped with ladders, climbed onto the rooftop, and cut the gate to enter the house. They assaulted us during the incident. My son was injured in the attack. They searched every nook and corner and took away gold and cash,” he said.

Praveen Kumar, the SDPO of Mahnar, confirmed the incident.“We have received information about the robbery from the house owner, Ranjit Kumar Shah. The robbers detonated at least one bomb during the incident. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect evidence, and the district police are scanning CCTV footage from the area. The robbers failed to take away the DVR, which will aid in the investigation. The case will be cracked very soon,” Kumar said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that one or two local individuals may be involved in the incident. We are probing all angles, and the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.