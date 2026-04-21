Subodh Bhave On 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj': Baba Chose Me To Portray Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Subodh Bhave, who will be seen playing the titular character in the upcoming film“Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj”, feels that when making a film about a saint, it is not the actor who chooses the character, it's the other way round.

Subodh, who is set to essay the revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba in film Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, shared,“When Sharad ji wanted to make this film, he had been working on it for 4–5 years. He had tried earlier to bring the cast and crew together, but it didn't work out. In January 2025, I got to know through a writer friend that he wanted to meet me.”

“When we met, he told me about his vision to make a film on Baba and wanted me to play the role. At that time, I didn't know much about him-I had only seen his photograph and had heard of him in passing. It was through Sharad ji that I truly got introduced to Baba and his lifem,” he added.

Reflecting on portraying a saint, Bhave said,“I always feel that when we are making a film about a saint, it is not the actor who chooses the character. The character chooses the actor. In my case, I feel Baba chose me to portray him.”

Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film, which is slated for release on April 24, traces the life, teachings, and spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba, aiming to bring his message of faith, compassion, and inner peace.

Subodh heaped praise on his director's research and dedication.

“Sharad ji had spent years understanding Baba's life-meeting people who had lived with him and even interacting with his family. He shared every detail and every practice he had followed during those years. When your director comes with that level of preparation, you don't need to look anywhere else. You simply listen and internalize everything.”

Subodh said that as an actor,“you often want to perform, but here, you don't have to do anything.”

“Baba does what is needed-you just have to remain devoted and surrender yourself. Whatever has been done in the film, I feel it has been done through me by Him. If people appreciate my performance, it is Baba's blessing; if there are mistakes, they are mine.”

The film also stars Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey, Aaratii Naagpal, Varsha Manikchand, Hardeep Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, and Garima Agarwal.

Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller and BSR Film Productions. The all-India release will be handled by First Film Studios LLP.