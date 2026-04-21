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Holy Land Catholics Denounce Desecration of Jesus Depiction in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land on Monday strongly condemned the reported desecration of a depiction of Jesus Christ by an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon, describing the incident as a serious violation of Christian religious values.
In its statement, the body expressed “profound indignation” and “unreserved condemnation” of the alleged act, as stated by reports, calling it a grave insult to the Christian faith. It also suggested that the incident was part of a broader pattern of similar reported cases involving Christian symbols in the same region.
The assembly said the episode points to what it described as a “disturbing failure in moral and human formation wherein even the most elementary reverence for the sacred and for the dignity of others has been gravely compromised.”
It further urged that immediate disciplinary measures be taken, calling for a “credible process of accountability” and firm guarantees that such actions would not be repeated or tolerated in the future.
In its statement, the body expressed “profound indignation” and “unreserved condemnation” of the alleged act, as stated by reports, calling it a grave insult to the Christian faith. It also suggested that the incident was part of a broader pattern of similar reported cases involving Christian symbols in the same region.
The assembly said the episode points to what it described as a “disturbing failure in moral and human formation wherein even the most elementary reverence for the sacred and for the dignity of others has been gravely compromised.”
It further urged that immediate disciplinary measures be taken, calling for a “credible process of accountability” and firm guarantees that such actions would not be repeated or tolerated in the future.
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