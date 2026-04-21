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UN Sounds Alarm on Escalation of Fighting in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued a stark warning Monday over a dramatic deterioration in the Ukraine conflict, cautioning that diplomatic efforts have stalled even as battlefield violence surges and the humanitarian crisis deepens toward a breaking point.
"Since we last briefed this Council on developments in Ukraine, we have seen an alarming escalation of fighting, while there was no significant diplomatic progress," Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, told a Security Council session on Ukraine. He added that "Russian attacks continue to intensify, with mounting civilian casualties and devastation across Ukraine."
While acknowledging Moscow's declared 32-hour Easter ceasefire spanning April 11–12, Khiari offered measured words of acknowledgment: "We welcome any initiative, even a limited one, that would bring a respite for the civilian population."
The human cost laid out by Khiari was staggering. "In total, since February 2022, OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) has verified that at least 15,578 Ukrainian civilians, including 784 children, have been killed," with a further 43,352 — among them 2,668 children — sustaining injuries.
With the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster falling on April 26, Khiari drew a chilling parallel, warning that it "serves as a warning of the scale of destruction we could witness in case of another incident, intended or unintended, while the war continues to endanger Ukraine's nuclear sites, especially the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe."
He left no room for ambiguity on nuclear safety: "It is imperative that all military activities near nuclear sites cease immediately."
On the broader stakes for global stability, Khiari issued a direct appeal for collective intervention: "We cannot afford the risk of the conflict spiraling out of control with even higher human cost and unpredictable consequences for us all."
Those warnings were reinforced by UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya, who painted an equally grim picture on the ground — noting that "attacks have intensified, and civilians continue to bear the brunt," as strikes spread geographically and damage to critical access corridors continues to hamper relief operations.
Of the 10.8 million individuals requiring humanitarian aid this year, Msuya revealed that nearly three-quarters of the $2.3 billion relief budget remains unmet, with "almost $1.7 billion still to be funded." She outlined three immediate priorities — adherence to international humanitarian law, unobstructed aid access throughout Ukraine, and prompt financial contributions — cautioning that "delays reduce what can be delivered and prolong hardship for civilians."
"Since we last briefed this Council on developments in Ukraine, we have seen an alarming escalation of fighting, while there was no significant diplomatic progress," Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, told a Security Council session on Ukraine. He added that "Russian attacks continue to intensify, with mounting civilian casualties and devastation across Ukraine."
While acknowledging Moscow's declared 32-hour Easter ceasefire spanning April 11–12, Khiari offered measured words of acknowledgment: "We welcome any initiative, even a limited one, that would bring a respite for the civilian population."
The human cost laid out by Khiari was staggering. "In total, since February 2022, OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) has verified that at least 15,578 Ukrainian civilians, including 784 children, have been killed," with a further 43,352 — among them 2,668 children — sustaining injuries.
With the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster falling on April 26, Khiari drew a chilling parallel, warning that it "serves as a warning of the scale of destruction we could witness in case of another incident, intended or unintended, while the war continues to endanger Ukraine's nuclear sites, especially the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe."
He left no room for ambiguity on nuclear safety: "It is imperative that all military activities near nuclear sites cease immediately."
On the broader stakes for global stability, Khiari issued a direct appeal for collective intervention: "We cannot afford the risk of the conflict spiraling out of control with even higher human cost and unpredictable consequences for us all."
Those warnings were reinforced by UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya, who painted an equally grim picture on the ground — noting that "attacks have intensified, and civilians continue to bear the brunt," as strikes spread geographically and damage to critical access corridors continues to hamper relief operations.
Of the 10.8 million individuals requiring humanitarian aid this year, Msuya revealed that nearly three-quarters of the $2.3 billion relief budget remains unmet, with "almost $1.7 billion still to be funded." She outlined three immediate priorities — adherence to international humanitarian law, unobstructed aid access throughout Ukraine, and prompt financial contributions — cautioning that "delays reduce what can be delivered and prolong hardship for civilians."
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