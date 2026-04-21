Qatar National Library Records Highest-Ever Visits As Community Engagement Surges In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) has reached a new milestone, recording 1.25 million visits in 2025 as the highest since it opened its doors to the public in November 2017, underscoring its growing role as a vibrant cultural and knowledge hub in the country.

The figure marks a rise from 1.19 million visitors in 2024, reflecting the Library's continued appeal to a diverse and expanding audience. Since its opening, QNL has steadily evolved into an integral part of the community, with increasing membership, higher event participation, and a strong culture of reading taking root.

According to the Library's latest annual report, membership saw significant growth in 2025, with 29,000 new members joining, an average of 82 registrations per day, bringing total membership to 319,190. This expansion has translated into greater engagement across services, with more than 415,000 print books borrowed during the year, averaging 4.7 books per active member, reflecting the continued strength of print reading habits across the country.

Digital engagement also remained strong, highlighting the Library's reach beyond its physical space. Public use of e-resources exceeded 3.1 million checkouts and views, including more than 120,000 children's e-resources. Meanwhile, the Library's digital heritage collections attracted over 3.3 million page views, connecting global audiences with Qatar's rich historical records.

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Events continued to be a major draw, with more than 191,000 participants attending programmes throughout the year. Satisfaction levels remained notably high, with 93% of attendees rating their experience positively, equivalent to nine out of ten participants expressing approval.

The Library's flagship initiative, Qatar Reads, also saw remarkable growth. More than 85,000 people attended its events in 2025, an increase of 10,000 compared to the previous year.

The initiative expanded its international footprint, reaching audiences in Italy, Argentina, Iraq, the UAE and Azerbaijan, and engaging more than 16,000 participants globally demonstrating the universal appeal of storytelling.

QNL's contribution to research and scholarship also gained momentum. In 2025, it launched the Qatar Research Collection, a comprehensive database featuring nearly 70,000 research records related to Qatar, with over 25,000 available through open access. The Manara Research Repository surpassed 1.5 million views and downloads, further enhancing the global visibility of Qatar-based research.

Additionally, the Library supported the academic community by funding 1,423 open access articles and assisting 809 authors from 29 institutions across the country, reinforcing Qatar's presence in the global research landscape. Preservation efforts remained a key priority, with more than 767,000 pages digitised during the year, an average of over 2,100 pages per day, ensuring the safeguarding of the nation's documentary heritage for future generations. QNL's digital presence also expanded significantly, with more than 33.5 million impressions recorded across its social media platforms, a 32.8% increase from 2024, alongside over 272,000 engagements, up by 12.3%.